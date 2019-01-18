DGAP-News: Hi Technological Plastic Industries PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hi Technological Plastic Industries PLC: Investors can now exchange their current physical share certificates into electronic form certification



The Executive Management of HTPI announces with pleasure that investors can now exchange their current physical share certificates into electronic form certification, as a further step in completing the proposed Listing of HTPI.



"HTPI is pleased to announce that this exchange process has been simplified and the German Trustee will be liaising with investors in receipt of physical share certificates", said Rana Kashif Shahzad, Chairman of Hi Technological Plastic Industries LLC.

