01/18/2019 | 11:00am EST

DGAP-News: Hi Technological Plastic Industries PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hi Technological Plastic Industries PLC: Investors can now exchange their current physical share certificates into electronic form certification

18.01.2019 / 16:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Management of HTPI announces with pleasure that investors can now exchange their current physical share certificates into electronic form certification, as a further step in completing the proposed Listing of HTPI.

"HTPI is pleased to announce that this exchange process has been simplified and the German Trustee will be liaising with investors in receipt of physical share certificates", said Rana Kashif Shahzad, Chairman of Hi Technological Plastic Industries LLC.

18.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

767615  18.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767615&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
