HiPay: General Meeting Postponement and availability of the Annual Report

05/11/2020 | 12:18pm EDT



HiPay: General Meeting Postponement
Availability of the Annual Report

Paris, March 27, 2020: HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 – HIPAY), the fintech specialized in Omnichannel payment solutions, announces the postponement of its General Assembly and the availability of its legal documents.

Given the Covid-19 pandemic and the containment measures in progress, the Board of Directors of HiPay Group, at the meeting of May 7, 2020, decided to postpone the meeting of its Annual General Meeting to May 28, 2020 initially scheduled for May 15, 2020.
The agenda, draft resolutions, legal documents including the annual report and the procedures for holding this meeting were made available to shareholders in the Investors section of the company's website (https://hipay.com/en/investors).

Next financial communication: May 28th, 2020 – General Meeting Results



About HiPay
HiPay is a global payment provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we participate in our merchants’ growth by bringing them a 360° vision of their activities.

More information on hipay.com and find us on LinkedIn and Twitter

HiPay Group is listed on the Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0012821916 - Mnemo: HIPAY).

Press Contact



Emmanuel Chaumeau
press@hipay.com

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy HIPAY securities. If you would like more complete information about HiPay Group, please refer to our website hipay.com, Investors section. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although HiPay Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of this press release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. HiPay Group operates in a highly evolving sector in which new risk factors may emerge. HiPay Group does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or other circumstances.


Attachment

