HiPay Group: Annual Report Availability

04/15/2019 | 11:25am EDT


HiPay Group : Annual Report

Availability

Levallois-Perret, April 15th, 2019 : HiPay Group informs its shareholders of the availability of its 2018 Annual Report.

The document is available and can be downloaded from the company’s website (www.hipay.com, investors’ information) as well as the AFM’s website (www.amf-france.org). The document is also available free of charge on written demand to the company : HiPay Group – 94 rue de Villiers – Levallois-Perret, France.

Next financial communication : July 25th, 2019 – S1 2019 Revenue.

__________________________________________________________________________

About HiPay Group

HiPay is a global payment provider. We believe that payment goes beyond the processing of transactions. Thanks to a unique and flexible platform, we allow our merchants to get more value from their payment data, whatever the sales channel. We help our clients to optimize their conversion rate, increase their revenue and create unique purchasing experience.

More information on hipay.com

Find us on Twitter and LinkedIn

HiPay Group is listed on the Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0012821916/Mnemo: HIPAY).

__________________________________________________________________________

Press Contact

Pierre Delaunay :
+33 (0)6 12 30 19 19
pdelaunay@hipay.com

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy HiPay Group shares. If you wish to obtain more information about HiPay Group, please refer to our website hipay.com, under the Investors heading. This press release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although HiPay Group considers that these statements are based on reasonable statements on the publication date of this release, they are by their very nature subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ from those indicated or projected in these statements. HiPay Group operates in a continually changing environment and new risks could potentially emerge. HiPay Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or other circumstances.


Attachment

