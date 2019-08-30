Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' SRI ROUSHAN A/L ARUMUGAM

After the change, Dato' Sri Roushan A/L Arumugam's shareholdings are as follows: Direct interest (1) Roushan A/L Arumugam - 500,000 ordinary shares Indirect interest (1) UOBM Nominees (Asing) Sdn Bhd United Overseas Bank Nominees (Pte) Ltd for Littleton Holdings Pte Ltd - 28,265,000 ordinary shares (2) CIMB Group Nominees (Asing) Sdn Bhd Exempt AN for DBS Bank Ltd (SFS-PB) - 25,150,000 ordinary shares