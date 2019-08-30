Log in
Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' SRI ROUSHAN A/L ARUMUGAM

08/30/2019 | 06:06am EDT
Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director
Name DATO' SRI ROUSHAN A/L ARUMUGAM
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of transaction
Nature of Interest
1
29/08/2019
100,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder Roushan A/L Arumugam
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) RM91,013.00

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
Acquired from open market
Nature of interest 
Direct Interest
Total no of securities after change
Direct (units) 500,000
Direct (%) 0.031
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 53,415,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 3.363
Date of notice 30/08/2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 30/08/2019


Remarks :
After the change, Dato' Sri Roushan A/L Arumugam's shareholdings are as follows: Direct interest (1) Roushan A/L Arumugam - 500,000 ordinary shares Indirect interest (1) UOBM Nominees (Asing) Sdn Bhd United Overseas Bank Nominees (Pte) Ltd for Littleton Holdings Pte Ltd - 28,265,000 ordinary shares (2) CIMB Group Nominees (Asing) Sdn Bhd Exempt AN for DBS Bank Ltd (SFS-PB) - 25,150,000 ordinary shares

Announcement Info
Company Name HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD
Stock Name HIBISCS
Date Announced 30 Aug 2019
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-30082019-00013


Disclaimer

Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 10:05:02 UTC
