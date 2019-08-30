Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' SRI ROUSHAN A/L ARUMUGAM

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD
Particulars of Director
Details of changes
Name
DATO' SRI ROUSHAN A/L ARUMUGAM
Descriptions(Class)
Ordinary shares
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of transaction
Nature of Interest
1
29/08/2019
100,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
Roushan A/L Arumugam
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
RM91,013.00
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Acquired from open market
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Total no of securities after change
Direct (units)
500,000
Direct (%)
0.031
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
53,415,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
3.363
Date of notice
30/08/2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
30/08/2019
Remarks :
After the change, Dato' Sri Roushan A/L Arumugam's shareholdings are as follows: Direct interest (1) Roushan A/L Arumugam - 500,000 ordinary shares Indirect interest (1) UOBM Nominees (Asing) Sdn Bhd United Overseas Bank Nominees (Pte) Ltd for Littleton Holdings Pte Ltd - 28,265,000 ordinary shares (2) CIMB Group Nominees (Asing) Sdn Bhd Exempt AN for DBS Bank Ltd (SFS-PB) - 25,150,000 ordinary shares
Announcement Info
Company Name
HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD
Stock Name
HIBISCS
Date Announced
30 Aug 2019
Category
Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS4-30082019-00013
Disclaimer
