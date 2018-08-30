Hidden Champion, BIOPOLYTECH to Export K-beauty to Overseas Markets with Its Cosmetic Brands SKINUA

BIOPOLYTECH
Co., Ltd., a company specializing in natural materials, is going to
enter Southeast Asian markets on a full-scale.
BIOPOLYTECH Co., Ltd. announced that they plan to target South East
Asian markets based on Vietnam and Indonesia with major Cosmetic brands
such as ‘SKINUA’ and ‘ANGEL BEBE’ after being selected for a successful
export package project by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea.
BIOPOLYTECH Co., Ltd., which has already been recognized for its
commerciality at major online and offline stores such as Shinsegae Mall
and Lotte Department Store, is famous for producing products that
provide high customer satisfaction in baby skin care categories and mask
packs.
Brand SKINUA's
signature products include Bio-Cellulose Mask, Ultra W Modeling Mask,
Natural Mask, and Pure O2 Mask.
In particular, Bio-Cellulose Mask is a premium mask pack made by mixing
high-concentration serum with 3-generation coconut jelly sheet mask.
This product is characterized in that evaporation of the active
ingredient of the serum is suppressed by using a sheet having high skin
adhesion feeling.
Compared to mask packs for normal cotton sheets, water and nutrients can
be transferred to skin and moisturized skin for a long time.
Ultra W modeling mask contains gold and collagen active ingredients to
make skin texture smoother. Natural mask contains natural moisturizing
ingredients such as pearl, collagen, aloe and snail.
O2 Bubble Mask Pack, which is specially designed to remove wastes from
the skin with fine bubbles, is also the representative mask product of
SKINUA.
Jeong-Hun Lee, CEO of BIOPOLYTECH Co., Ltd. said, "With this export
project, SKINUA will become a mask brand representing K Beauty and plans
to advance into the global market based on Vietnam and Indonesia."
The export success package business sponsored by the Ministry of SMEs
and Startups is a program to support the marketing required for overseas
market development activities for domestic and export companies wishing
to enter the global market.
BIOPOLYTECH
Co., Ltd. has passed a global competency evaluation and receives
support on-off line marketing activities for entering overseas market
such as trade education, field research, and design development.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005333/en/