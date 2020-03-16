Log in
Higgins Commends President Trump's Purchase for Strategic Petroleum Reserve

03/16/2020 | 10:21pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) issued the following statement after President Trump directed the U.S. Department of Energyto purchase crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

'The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a critical national security asset, and with the current price of oil, now is the time to refill our supply. This will save American taxpayers billions and provide needed support for domestic energy producers. Further, President Trump's decision sends a strong message to OPEC and Russia that the United States is far too resilient to be coerced by their nefarious dumping of oil and efforts to manipulate the market. They can bark all they want. We're not intimidated. America is solid.'

Disclaimer

Clay Higgins published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 02:20:08 UTC
