High Arctic Energy Services : Declares Monthly Dividend

09/21/2018 | 01:24am CEST

Calgary, Canada - September 19, 2018 - High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) ('High Arctic' or the 'Corporation') is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a monthly dividend payment of $0.0165 per share to holders of common shares. The dividend is payable on October 12, 2018 to holders of High Arctic common shares of record at the close of business on September 28, 2018. The ex-dividend date is September 27, 2018. The dividend is designated as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian Income Tax purposes.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'HWO'. The Corporation's principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry.
High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The Canadian and US operations provide well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Western Canada and the United States.

For more information, please contact:

J. Cameron Bailey
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 587-318-3826
cam.bailey@haes.ca

Jim Hodgson
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 587-318-2218
jim.hodgson@haes.ca

Disclaimer

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 23:23:07 UTC
