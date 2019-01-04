Log in
High Bluff Capital Partners : Names Tim Casey to Head Fast-Casual Brand Portfolio

01/04/2019 | 03:16pm CET

Restaurant Industry Veteran to Serve as President and CEO of Rego Restaurant Group, Including Quiznos & Taco Del Mar

Restaurant industry veteran Tim Casey has been named president and CEO of Rego Restaurant Group – the fast-casual restaurant platform backed by High Bluff Capital Partners that includes Quiznos and Taco Del Mar – as it eyes additional brand acquisition opportunities. He succeeds Gerry Lopez, who served as CEO and chairman on behalf of High Bluff to set up its two initial investments.

With an extensive track record enhancing economic models for franchise brands, Casey previously served as president and CEO of PepperJax Grill and as president of QDOBA Mexican Grill. Earlier in his career, he was a vice president at Starbucks Coffee Company.

“As we turn to the next phase of our long-term growth strategy, we are delighted that Tim has joined to accelerate the reinvigoration of these great brands and drive further value for our franchisees through innovative offerings and dining experiences that will support and grow our franchise base,” said Anand Gowda, executive chairman of Rego Restaurant Group and managing partner of High Bluff Capital Partners. “We also continue to see considerable potential to further expand our platform through the acquisition of additional brands that will benefit from our targeted investment approach and integration strategy.”

“With significant experience transforming consumer brands, High Bluff has created an outstanding mid-market platform that’s focused on strategic acquisitions, effective integrations and enhancing franchisee economics to drive growth,” said Casey. “I am excited to join this excellent team, as the firm looks to continue the revitalization of Quiznos and Taco Del Mar, increase its brand portfolio and extend this innovative platform.”

About High Bluff Capital Partners

High Bluff Capital Partners is a San Diego-based private investment firm specializing in consumer-facing companies and brands with the potential for transformation and significant growth. The firm's team has extensive experience investing in, managing, leading and reinvigorating consumer businesses across the restaurant, entertainment, food, beverage and retail markets. More information can be found at www.highbluffcap.com


© Business Wire 2019
