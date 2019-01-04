High Bluff Capital Partners : Names Tim Casey to Head Fast-Casual Brand Portfolio

Restaurant industry veteran Tim Casey has been named president and CEO
of Rego Restaurant Group – the fast-casual restaurant platform backed by
High Bluff Capital Partners that includes Quiznos and Taco Del Mar – as
it eyes additional brand acquisition opportunities. He succeeds Gerry
Lopez, who served as CEO and chairman on behalf of High Bluff to set up
its two initial investments.
With an extensive track record enhancing economic models for franchise
brands, Casey previously served as president and CEO of PepperJax Grill
and as president of QDOBA Mexican Grill. Earlier in his career, he was a
vice president at Starbucks Coffee Company.
“As we turn to the next phase of our long-term growth strategy, we are
delighted that Tim has joined to accelerate the reinvigoration of these
great brands and drive further value for our franchisees through
innovative offerings and dining experiences that will support and grow
our franchise base,” said Anand Gowda, executive chairman of Rego
Restaurant Group and managing partner of High Bluff Capital Partners.
“We also continue to see considerable potential to further expand our
platform through the acquisition of additional brands that will benefit
from our targeted investment approach and integration strategy.”
“With significant experience transforming consumer brands, High Bluff
has created an outstanding mid-market platform that’s focused on
strategic acquisitions, effective integrations and enhancing franchisee
economics to drive growth,” said Casey. “I am excited to join this
excellent team, as the firm looks to continue the revitalization of
Quiznos and Taco Del Mar, increase its brand portfolio and extend this
innovative platform.”
About High Bluff Capital Partners
High Bluff Capital Partners is a San Diego-based private investment firm
specializing in consumer-facing companies and brands with the potential
for transformation and significant growth. The firm's team has extensive
experience investing in, managing, leading and reinvigorating consumer
businesses across the restaurant, entertainment, food, beverage and
retail markets. More information can be found at www.highbluffcap.com
