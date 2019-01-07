High Park™ Expands Production Capacity with New Processing License from Health Canada

High Park Holdings Ltd. (“High Park”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), announced today that it has received a
standard processing license under the Cannabis Act to process
cannabis into finished branded products at its state-of-the-art facility
located in London, Ontario. The license will also allow High Park to
conduct certain research and development activities on new cannabis form
Led by High Park’s team of industry experts responsible for innovation,
research and the development of High Park’s portfolio of cannabis
products, the facility will be utilized to process a wide-range of
finished branded products from dried cannabis into differentiated form
factors such as edibles (including oils, confectioneries and beverages),
topicals, and concentrates, exclusively for the adult-use cannabis
market in Canada, once permitted by laws and regulations.
In April 2018, High Park announced an initial investment of up to C$10
million in the 56,000-square foot London facility. This processing,
research and development facility will receive raw material from High
Park Farms Ltd.™ (“High Park Farms”), which has an affiliated
cultivation and processing facility, located in Enniskillen, Ontario.
High Park Farms currently features 13 acres of greenhouse space located
on 100 acres of property and represents an initial C$30 million
investment and the creation of more than 200 jobs. High Park Farms
received a cultivation license in April 2018 and a sales license in
September 2018. Upon the federal legalization of adult-use cannabis in
Canada on October 17th, 2018, High Park Farms and its
affiliates fulfilled initial adult-use supply agreements and purchase
orders in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia,
Prince Edward Island, Northwest Territories and Yukon.
“This license marks another step forward as High Park increases its
capacity to supply differentiated form factors of branded cannabis
products for adult-use consumers in Canada,” says Brendan Kennedy, Chief
Executive Officer, Tilray. “We believe great brands and products are
critical in the long-term endurance of a dynamic legal cannabis
industry, and we’re pleased to be well-positioned to meet the increasing
demand for these products.”
High Park is proud to have launched and secured the exclusive rights to
distribute world-class cannabis brands for the Canadian market, subject
to applicable laws and regulations. Brands developed or licensed by High
Park include:
-
Canaca™ proudly builds on its homegrown heritage with
cannabis products crafted by and for Canadian cannabis enthusiasts.
-
Dubon™ is a vibrantly Québécois cannabis brand. Dubon
offers master-crafted cannabis strains, exclusively available through
the Société québécoise du cannabis in Québec (SQDC).
-
Yukon Rove™ is a cannabis brand designed to embody the
spirit of Northern Canada. An assortment of strains are available from
Yukon Rove, exclusively in the Yukon territory.
-
Irisa™ is a women’s wellness brand designed to integrate
with consumers’ self-care rituals.
-
Grail™ is a premium cannabis brand that
offers connoisseurs a unique variety of products, including rare
strains with exotic cannabinoid and terpene profiles.
-
Marley Natural™ is crafted with
deep respect for natural well-being and the positive potential of the
herb. Marley Natural products will include whole flower, pre-rolls,
vape oil cartridges and cannabis-infused edibles.*
-
Dutchy™ is a brand of choice for more frequent
consumers. Dutchy’s products will include whole-flower, pre-rolls and
vape oil cartridges.*
-
Headlight™ offers experienced consumers cannabis
concentrates, waxes and high potency vape oil cartridges.*
-
Goodship® makes award-winning cannabis edibles. The
Goodship brand is known for its delectable cannabis-infused baked
goods, chocolates and confections.*
-
Wallops™ are creators of high-intensity
chews and confections.*
*Form factors such as concentrates, waxes, and edibles are currently
not permitted under Canadian adult-use legislation, but are expected to
be legalized by October 17, 2019.
High Park looks forward to sharing more information about the research
and development of its differentiated brand portfolio and the expansion
of its production capacity, in the coming months.
About High Park ™
Based in Toronto and led by a team with
deep experience in cannabis and global consumer brands, High Park was
established to develop, produce, sell, and distribute a broad-based
portfolio of adult-use cannabis brands and products. High Park is a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray, Inc., a global leader in cannabis
cultivation, processing, and distribution. Tilray will continue to serve
patients in Canada and around the world with a diverse range of
pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products as High Park focuses on
creating distinctive products for adult consumers.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This
press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning
of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities
laws, or collectively, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements in this press release may be identified by the use of words
such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”,
“anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”,
“estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions, including
statements in respect to Tilray’s intention to expand its licensed
facilities and launch brands or products through its affiliates, and
Tilray’s expectations relating to new Health Canada regulations.
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and
are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in
light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current
conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that
management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances,
including assumptions in respect of current and future market
conditions, the current and future regulatory environment and future
approvals and permits. Actual results, performance or achievement could
differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any
forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you
should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements
and they are not guarantees of future results. Please see the heading
“Risk Factors” in Tilray’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian
securities regulators on November 14, 2018, assumptions, uncertainties
and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any
forward-looking statements. Tilray does not undertake and specifically
declines any obligation to update any forward-looking statements that
are included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities
laws.
