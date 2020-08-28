Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

High-Quality ZENii Skincare & Wellness Nutritional Supplements That Deliver Essential Micro-Nutrients Coming to America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 09:01am EDT

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZENii of London announced this week it would soon unveil its high-performance nutritional supplements for skin health and overall vitality to the American consumer.

“We wanted to create a synergy between high-performance skincare and nutritional supplements that embrace health and vitality from the inside-out,” said Dr. Johanna Ward, the founder of ZENii.

ZENii’s advanced scientific formulas are designed to deliver essential micro-nutrients that your skin and body need. The supplements work to optimize cellular function, prevent disease, and enhance wellness.

“I wanted to create a brand based on science and results,” said Dr. Ward, adding that she found a lack of high-quality prescription-strength and physician-formulated nutritional supplements on the market.

Zenii plans to introduce five of is most popular supplements to American consumers:

  • Skin Fusion, which is the ultimate in anti-aging and skin health support, is ideal for anyone looking to press pause on the aging process and boost the strength, quality, and quantity of their collagen.
  • Immune Defense is a full-spectrum immune complex supplement with immune-supporting vitamins (C, A, E & D), minerals (zinc, magnesium & selenium), probiotics, turmeric, garlic, and beneficial herbs.
  • ProHydrate is an advanced skin hydrating supplement made from patented 200mg ExceptionHYAL hyaluronic acid, nutritious coconut water, MSM, vitamin C & zinc.
  • ProClear is a micronutrient formula ideal for maintaining skin health and calming internal inflammation.
  • ProLuminous is an antioxidant-based skin supplement that is clinically tested to improve skin radiance, skin tone, and skin health. This cutting-edge vegan formula helps reduce oxidative stress and improve skin pigmentation, elasticity, and firmness.

ZENii is currently sold in high-end retailers in the United Kingdom, including Harrods, Selfridges, John Bell & Croyden (Her Majesty the Queen’s Pharmacy), and in more than 150 medical and health clinics in the UK and Ireland. ProLuminous, ProHydrate, and Immune Defense are vegan. ProClear is vegetarian suitable. Skin Fusion contains fish in the form of marine collagen.

“We decided this year to bring ZENii supplements to America,” Dr. Ward said. “We believe American consumers will welcome our unique formulas and clinically-tested, high-performance supplements.

“Although our supplements are not a substitute for a healthy diet, they can support a healthy diet and lifestyle and bridge any nutritional gaps,” Dr. Ward said. “When supplements are used intelligently, they can support and boost general health and well-being.”

For more information, visit zenii.co.uk.

Attachments 

Andrew Polin
Zenii
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:19aBEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2020 and change of composition of the board committees
PU
09:19aQUALCOMM : Helping Yamaha deliver ultimate listening experiences for a wide range of consumers
PU
09:18aAUGA : will organise an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the 6 months of 2020
AQ
09:18aAPTORUM : Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report
BU
09:16aENDOMINES : Board member resigns
AQ
09:16aIZEA Announces Shake™ Streaming Event
GL
09:14aVGP : Persbericht - VGP rapporteert. resultaten voor eerste helft 2020 - 24.08.2020
PU
09:14aSINO OIL AND GAS : Appointment and resignation of non-executive directors
PU
09:14aSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO A/S : reports strong Q2 r...
PU
09:14aSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Share buy-back pro...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
4THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : presents plan for carbon neutral steel plant
5APPLE INC. : Apple and Tesla split their shares, but does it matter?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group