High Temperature Insulation Materials: Global Market is Forecast to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/14/2018 | 01:34pm CEST

The "High temperature insulation materials - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global High Temperature Insulation Material market accounted for $3.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed by rising emission control rules, growing demand for energy efficient equipment and fast industrialization in emerging economies. However, carcinogenic nature of ceramic fibres is hampering the market growth.

Based on end user, petrochemicals have the steady growth due to the increasing demand for petrochemical products among various regions and the improvement of new manufacturing units that use high temperature insulations owing to the growing concerns associated with energy savings and GHG emissions.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is the largest regional segment in terms of value and volume. Countries in this region are witnessing a gradual increase in the use of high temperature insulation materials. The shift in the manufacturing base of several end-use industries, raise in foreign investments, and increase in the number of new manufacturing establishment in various sectors are some of the factors propelling the market growth.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market, By Range

6 Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market, By Type

7 Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market, By Material Type

8 Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market, By End-User

9 Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market, By Application

10 Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

  • Rath-Group
  • Almatis
  • Skamol A/S
  • Dyson Technical Ceramics
  • Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd.
  • Morgan Advanced Materials
  • 3M Company
  • Pacor Inc.
  • ZIRCAR Ceramics
  • Etex Group
  • Pyrotek Inc.
  • BNZ Materials Inc.
  • Unifrax I LLC
  • Hi-Temp Insulation Inc.
  • Cotronics Corporation
  • Prairie Ceramic Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rnjpwp/high_temperature?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
