High Times Announces Busta Rhymes, Lil Skies for Upcoming Michigan Cannabis Cup

06/07/2019 | 09:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Times, the most well-known, globally recognized brand in cannabis, today announced the headlining musical acts for its upcoming Cannabis Cup event in Michigan, taking place at the Auto City Speedway in Clio, Michigan from June 8-9.

The headlining acts for this year’s High Times Cannabis Cup in Michigan include Busta Rhymes, the iconic fast-rapping musician, Lil Skies, an American rapper best known for his debut mixtape, 'Life of a Dark Rose,’ as well as West Coast hip hop pioneer Too $hort, best known for his hit songs such as "The Ghetto" and "Blow the Whistle.” They will also be joined by Minneapolis-based rapper Prof and Detroit-based rapper Trick Trick. Featured on the Main Stage will be Barstool Sports’ Hard Factor live Power Hour podcast, with special guest, rapper Trinidad Jame$. Attendees can also expect Darren McCarty, a four-time Stanley Cup winner and former Detroit Red Wings player, who will be doing a meet & greet at the event. Additional artists are to be announced.

In support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the highest rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. dedicated to advancing the world's most promising research, High Times will also be selling pink pins which can be purchased at each Cannabis Cup event and via the online shop. High Times will donate 100 percent of all proceeds to BCRF.

“As we continue to grow our annual Cannabis Cup events, we’re excited to announce a bigger and better lineup for this year’s Michigan Cannabis Cup,” said Kraig Fox, CEO of High Times. “We’re also proud to announce our continued support for charitable causes that matter, such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, an important organization dedicated to advancing research for breast cancer prevention and treatment.”

High Times will continue to conduct its annual Cannabis Cup contest across its events, which will judge entries in 17 different categories this year. The winners of the Cannabis Cup will be announced during an awards ceremony taking place on Sunday at each event.

High Times has been staging Cannabis Cup events for three decades and holds over a dozen live events a year spanning Europe, the United States and Canada. Each of High Times’ events draw tens of thousands of attendees who gather to celebrate the cannabis lifestyle, music and products. Additional offerings at this years’ events will include High Times’ exhibitor village, which is made up of hundreds of brands from across the cannabis landscape, from growers to products to artists, as well as educational seminars, art, food and much more.

Tickets are available for purchase through the Cannabis Cup website. VIP tickets and sponsorship opportunities for this year’s Cannabis Cup in Michigan are currently sold out.

About High Times

For more than 44 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summit, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals, and millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality.

For more information on High Times visit http://www.hightimes.com.

For High Times financial information visit http://www.hightimesinvestor.com.

Media Contact:
mediateam@hightimes.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
