High Times Announces Completion of Financial Milestone, Clears Escrow, and Extends Offering Period

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Times Holding Corp. (“High Times” or the “Company”) announced here today that it has received subscriptions and funds in excess of $5,000,000 from investors which enabled it to complete the $5.0 million financial milestone in its proposed maximum $50.0 million Regulation A+ offering of up to 4,545,454 shares of Class A common stock at an offering price of $11.00 per share (the “Offering”). The Company’s final Form 1-A offering circular was qualified by the SEC on July 26, 2018 (the “Offering Circular”). The Offering Circular is supplemented by a series of Form 1-U Current Reports filed with the SEC on August 13, 2018, September 11, 2018 and September 14, 2018. The Offering Circular and the Current Reports are available on both the SEC website www.sec.gov/search for company filings/hightimes, and on the Company’s website at www.hightimes.com .



On September 11, 2018, High Times elected to extend the deadline for investing in the Offering from September 12, 2018 to as late as October 31, 2018.

The publication of the High Times monthly print periodical was started in 1974 and has grown into the most well known brand in Cannabis.

“We have only recently started the process of offering our shares to the public, but to date we have received support and purchases from over 6,000 investors in our community, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome all of our new shareholders into the fold.” said Adam Levin, High Times’ Chief Executive Officer.

High Times Holding Corp. acquired the equity of Trans-High Corporation, the company operating the High Times business in February 2017, and has since increased its revenue, output, and resources. Mr. Levin continued, “We are producing more events, content, and intellectual property than ever before, and we’re continuing to build out our suite of business tools accessible to, and necessary for, cannabis brands of all sizes from advertising opportunities to IP distribution.“

About High Times Holding Company

For over 45 years High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summits, digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals, and millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality. For more information, or to consume some of our content, visit us at HighTimes.com , @HIGH_TIMES_Mag on Twitter, @hightimesmagazine on Instagram, or on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/HIGHTIMESMag/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Hightimes Holding Corp. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Legal Disclaimer

Legal Disclaimer

The offering will be made only by means of an offering circular. An Offering Circular on Form 1-A relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was qualified by the SEC on July 26, 2018. The securities offered by Hightimes Holding Corp. are highly speculative. Investing in shares of common stock of Hightimes Holding Corp. involves significant risks.

