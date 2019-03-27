Log in
High Times Announces Second Annual HT100 Honoree Lists

03/27/2019 | 12:21pm EDT

The Cannabis Industry’s Most Influential to be Honored at Gala in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Times, the most well-known brand in cannabis, today announced the second edition of it’s High Times 100 awards, honoring the most influential individuals in the legal cannabis industry. Widely recognized as the most coveted honor for a cannabis executive or entrepreneur, the gala will blend conversation and celebration into a unique experience to remember. The invite-only event promises to leave guests with a better understanding of the burgeoning marijuana landscape, the influencers driving it, and the innovations soon to come.

Following the success of 2018’s inaugural class, the High Times 100 has returned to induct a second set of honorees, and introduce new awards that celebrate the lifeforce driving our industry forward. The High Times 100 honorees are nominated by High Times pool of writers, and editors, and were compiled due to the honoree’s leadership, growth, stature and advancements within the cannabis industry. Most notably focusing on how these individuals are innovating and developing the legal industry, these honors include everyone from executives to politicians to celebrities.

Additionally, this year the gala includes the first awarding of the new Dennis Peron Humanitarian of the Year Award. This award will be given for the first time to commemorate the trailblazing path of Dennis Peron, and will be accepted by his partner, John Entwistle. The full list of the High Times 100 honorees can be found here.

About the Event:

High Times will present an Awards Gala tonight to celebrate all of its new HT100 honorees. Featuring host Jim Belushi of Belushi’s Farm, the night includes a green carpet entrance, a slew of celebrity guests, dinner & drinks, and demos from sponsors like Privateer Holdings, Select and CannaPaid. This invite-only event returns to Exchange LA, and promises to be an enjoyable night of celebrating amongst the Industry’s most significant players.

Who: High Times

What: An Awards Gala to Celebrate the 100 most influential people in Cannabis

When: Wednesday March 27th

Where: Exchange LA (618 S. Spring St. LA, CA)

For more information, or to request a ticket to the High Times 100, please reach out to mediateam@hightimes.com.

About High Times

For more than 44 years High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting

industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summits, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals, and millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality.

For more information, or to consume some of our content, visit us at HighTimes.com, @HIGH_TIMES_Mag on Twitter, @hightimesmagazine on Instagram, or on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/HIGHTIMESMag/

Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
