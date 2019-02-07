Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

High Times Announces The Dope Cup: High Desert; Launches New CannabisCup.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 02:15pm EST

Bureau of Cannabis Control and Local City Council Clears High Times and DOPE Magazine to Host First Cannabis Consumption and Sales Event of 2019; Scheduled for March 23 & 24

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Times, the most well-known brand in Cannabis, today announced the first state-sanctioned Cannabis consumption and sales event of 2019 in partnership with their newly acquired property DOPE Magazine. The Inaugural High Times Presents The DOPE Cup: High Desert will take place in Adelanto, California on March 23rd & 24th. For the first time in California, all General Admission tickets to this event will be free.

Expected to draw over 10,000 people, this event will mark the first state-sanctioned Cannabis consumption and sales event of 2019, according to the California Bureau of Cannabis Control, and the first time these brands will engage in a unique cannabis event combining the legacy of the Cannabis Cup along with the unique design and flare of a DOPE Cup. This notable distinction comes after High Times produced two of the only state-sanctioned cannabis events within California in 2018, and as DOPE Magazine’s first foray into California events.

“We’re so excited to return to Southern California, and are ecstatic to bring our partner DOPE Magazine along for the ride for the first time,” Adam Levin, High Times CEO stated. “The DOPE Cup will provide a unique experience for fans of the Cannabis Cup, and larger-than-ever experience for DOPE’s fans. We can’t wait for the fans to see what this amazing team can do together!”

The DOPE Cup: High Desert is a two day Cannabis celebration featuring a large, outdoor stadium style field filled with exhibitors of all types from across the industry, a competition crowning the best products in the region, and a slate of world-class musical performances.

The DOPE Cup awards the best products across a series of 35 categories including best indoor and sun-grown flowers across phenotypes, best concentrates across the CBD, THC and cartridge lines, sweet and savory edibles and drinks, and topicals.

“High Times is the most iconic brand in the industry with millions of fans and supporters across the globe” said Dave Tran, co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of DOPE Magazine, “We couldn’t be more excited to team up with the High Times team for our first California Dope Cup and usher a new era of Cannabis events that will further bring the community together.”

This announcement drops as the brand launches the all-new CannabisCup.com, designed to be a portal to the best events in the recreational and medical markets worldwide. More information, including the lineup and other announcements, will be available on this site in the coming days.

About High Times

For more than 44 years High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summits, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals, and millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality.

The High Times family of media brands include High Times Magazine, DOPE Magazine, CULTURE, and Green Rush Daily. For more information, or to consume some of our content, visit us at HighTimes.com, @HIGH_TIMES_Mag on Twitter, @hightimesmagazine on Instagram, or on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/HIGHTIMESMag/

Media Contacts
Mediateam@hightimes.com

Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:59pMIAX Options Wins for Most Innovative Exchange Technology at Fund Technology and WSL Awards 2019
PR
02:58pRioCan Announces a New $350 Million Unsecured Bank Facility and Extension of an Existing Unsecured Bank Facility
GL
02:57pINDIAN OIL : State-run e-commerce firm MSTC to be first PSU to go public in 2019
AQ
02:56pSOFTBANK : Vision Fund to invest $440 million in UK start-up OakNorth - source
RE
02:56pCHINA MOBILE : tests 5G self-driving 12-seater bus
AQ
02:56pNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : flight returns to Stockholm after bomb threat
AQ
02:56pSUPERDRY : sports store now in India
AQ
02:55pRBI SURPRISES WITH RATE CUT; EXPECT 25 BPS CUT IN APRIL : Dbs
AQ
02:55pSTATE BANK OF INDIA : RBI fines SBI of Rs 1 crore for not monitoring use of funds to borrower
AQ
02:55pSATS : Schools in a fix over uploading SSLC marks
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter shares tumble on forecasts for weaker revenue, higher costs
2BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : shares tumble as 2019 guidance disappoints
4CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
5RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL JS : Petrofac shares slump after ex-exec pleads guilty to bribery

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.