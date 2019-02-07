High Times Announces The Dope Cup: High Desert; Launches New CannabisCup.com

Bureau of Cannabis Control and Local City Council Clears High Times and DOPE Magazine to Host First Cannabis Consumption and Sales Event of 2019; Scheduled for March 23 & 24

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Times, the most well-known brand in Cannabis, today announced the first state-sanctioned Cannabis consumption and sales event of 2019 in partnership with their newly acquired property DOPE Magazine. The Inaugural High Times Presents The DOPE Cup: High Desert will take place in Adelanto, California on March 23rd & 24th. For the first time in California, all General Admission tickets to this event will be free.

Expected to draw over 10,000 people, this event will mark the first state-sanctioned Cannabis consumption and sales event of 2019, according to the California Bureau of Cannabis Control, and the first time these brands will engage in a unique cannabis event combining the legacy of the Cannabis Cup along with the unique design and flare of a DOPE Cup. This notable distinction comes after High Times produced two of the only state-sanctioned cannabis events within California in 2018, and as DOPE Magazine’s first foray into California events.

“We’re so excited to return to Southern California, and are ecstatic to bring our partner DOPE Magazine along for the ride for the first time,” Adam Levin, High Times CEO stated. “The DOPE Cup will provide a unique experience for fans of the Cannabis Cup, and larger-than-ever experience for DOPE’s fans. We can’t wait for the fans to see what this amazing team can do together!”

The DOPE Cup: High Desert is a two day Cannabis celebration featuring a large, outdoor stadium style field filled with exhibitors of all types from across the industry, a competition crowning the best products in the region, and a slate of world-class musical performances.

The DOPE Cup awards the best products across a series of 35 categories including best indoor and sun-grown flowers across phenotypes, best concentrates across the CBD, THC and cartridge lines, sweet and savory edibles and drinks, and topicals.

“High Times is the most iconic brand in the industry with millions of fans and supporters across the globe” said Dave Tran, co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of DOPE Magazine, “We couldn’t be more excited to team up with the High Times team for our first California Dope Cup and usher a new era of Cannabis events that will further bring the community together.”

This announcement drops as the brand launches the all-new CannabisCup.com , designed to be a portal to the best events in the recreational and medical markets worldwide. More information, including the lineup and other announcements, will be available on this site in the coming days.

About High Times

For more than 44 years High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summits, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals, and millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality.

The High Times family of media brands include High Times Magazine, DOPE Magazine, CULTURE, and Green Rush Daily. For more information, or to consume some of our content, visit us at HighTimes.com , @HIGH_TIMES_Mag on Twitter, @hightimesmagazine on Instagram, or on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/HIGHTIMESMag/

