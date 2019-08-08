High Times Announces ‘High Times Female 50'

Event and Awards Will Honor Influential Women Across the Cannabis Landscape

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Times , the most well-known, globally recognized brand in cannabis, today announced the inaugural “High Times Female 50” awards. Honoring the most influential women across the cannabis landscape, from activists, executives, scientists, patients, and politicians.

High Times encourages the public to nominate women who are accomplishing remarkable and inspirational change across the cannabis industry, as well as women who have faced personal and professional challenges and shown a strong sense of purpose and commitment as a result of their involvement in the cannabis community. Public nominations will be opening on HighTimes.com at 10 am PT Saturday, August 10th.

“Women have, and will continue to, play an integral role in the growth of the cannabis industry,” said Kraig Fox, CEO of High Times. “High Times will honor the women who are leading this growth and championing causes across the entire industry. We hope this event will empower and inspire female changemakers and leaders and encourage more women to get involved as the cannabis industry continues to grow at such a rapid pace.”

Ahead of the event, 50 women will be selected from the nominees and will be invited to join an afternoon of community, collaboration and celebration. High Times’ mission is to ensure that the cannabis community's most important and pressing matters are thoughtfully discussed, and that these women are recognized for their achievements in the cannabis industry.

The High Times Female 50 event will culminate with an award luncheon, followed by entertainment, discussion, and the release of a special edition of High Times.

Nominations for High Times Female 50 awards can be submitted here: www.hightimes.com/female50noms



About High Times

For more than 44 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summit, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals, and millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality. For more information on High Times visit http://www.hightimes.com .