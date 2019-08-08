Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

High Times Announces ‘High Times Female 50'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

Event and Awards Will Honor Influential Women Across the Cannabis Landscape

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Times, the most well-known, globally recognized brand in cannabis, today announced the inaugural “High Times Female 50” awards. Honoring the most influential women across the cannabis landscape, from activists, executives, scientists, patients, and politicians.

High Times encourages the public to nominate women who are accomplishing remarkable and inspirational change across the cannabis industry, as well as women who have faced personal and professional challenges and shown a strong sense of purpose and commitment as a result of their involvement in the cannabis community. Public nominations will be opening on HighTimes.com at 10 am PT Saturday, August 10th.

“Women have, and will continue to, play an integral role in the growth of the cannabis industry,” said Kraig Fox, CEO of High Times. “High Times will honor the women who are leading this growth and championing causes across the entire industry. We hope this event will empower and inspire female changemakers and leaders and encourage more women to get involved as the cannabis industry continues to grow at such a rapid pace.”

Ahead of the event, 50 women will be selected from the nominees and will be invited to join an afternoon of community, collaboration and celebration. High Times’ mission is to ensure that the cannabis community's most important and pressing matters are thoughtfully discussed, and that these women are recognized for their achievements in the cannabis industry.

The High Times Female 50 event will culminate with an award luncheon, followed by entertainment, discussion, and the release of a special edition of High Times.

Nominations for High Times Female 50 awards can be submitted here: www.hightimes.com/female50noms

About High Times

For more than 44 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summit, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals, and millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality. For more information on High Times visit http://www.hightimes.com.

Media Contact:
mediateam@hightimes.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:59pSYSTEM1 : Appoints Ian Weingarten as CEO and Paul Filsinger as President
PR
02:59pRIVERVIEW BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:56pTHOMAS COOK : Cook's Club opens latest hotel in the heart of Rhodes city
PU
02:56pINTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : Rosen, a Top Ranked Law Firm, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – IFF
BU
02:56pEnter the LAMO® Universe — Popular Competitive Gamers Come to Life in AR Adventures and Over-the-Top Fast-Paced Theme-Park Battles
GL
02:55pWIRELESS INNOVATION FORUM : Members Update Popular Top 10 Most Wanted Wireless Innovations List
BU
02:54pOil rises more than 2% on firm yuan, expectations of more OPEC cuts
RE
02:54pOregon Bakers Urge State Court to Protect Their Right to Free Exercise After U.S. Supreme Court Vacated Earlier Decision
GL
02:53pBAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:52pLIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
4BAYER AG : Bayer buys BlueRock in $600 million bet on stem cell therapies
5GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group