High Times to Present at the 3rd Annual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

04/12/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hightimes Holding Corporation, the most well-known brand in cannabis, today announced that it will be presenting at the 3 rd Annual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, held on April 17-18 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, Canada.

Hightimes Holding Corp. is the owner of the legendary enthusiast publication High Times, the world’s premiere marijuana competition, the Cannabis Cup, as well as many other media and event properties such as Dope Magazine, Culture Magazine, Green Rush Daily and the DOPE Cup.

Adam Levin, Hightimes Holding Corp.’s Executive Chairman, will deliver a corporate presentation and discuss recent highlights of the holding company on Thursday, April 18 at 3:00PM ET in the British Columbia Room.

High Times is also in the process of conducting a Reg A+ IPO. The offering has already generated over 20,000 investors, and is believed to be the largest equity crowdfunding in history. Additionally, High Times converted $28.6 million of debt to equity earlier this year. The Company has also launched a new platform for rich media consumption, High Times TV (HTTV), which has been billed as the “Netflix of cannabis” in press.

About High Times

For more than 44 years High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summits, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals, and millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Hightimes Holding Corp.’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, among other things. For further information about Hightimes, Hightimes encourages you to review its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 1-A Offering Circular dated July 26, 2018 and all subsequent filings, including its Current Reports on Form 1-U.

For more information on High Times visit http://www.hightimes.com.
For Hightimes financial information visit http://www.hightimes.com/invest.

Media Contacts
Mediateam@hightimes.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
