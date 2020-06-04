High-Trend International : and The Phoenix Fund Announce Partnership in Pursuing Brazilian Smart City & Public Lighting Opportunity

High-Trend International (HTI) and The Phoenix Fund (TPF) are excited to announce their partnership in pursuing smart city opportunities across Brazil and the rest of South and Central America. The Phoenix Fund provides capital and expertise across a range of industries from their experienced board of advisors. HTI’s Brazilian and US teams have established themselves as leaders in the Brazilian smart city and public lighting industries.

The new investment round will enable High-Trend International, through its Brazilian venture High-Trend Brazil, to expand its operations in the Smart City and Public Lighting industries. HTI will use the new capital to pursue new partnerships with municipalities in Brazil that will allow the cities to update and expand their public lighting systems. These updated lighting systems will also serve as a platform for greater wireless connectivity and smart city technology.

The Phoenix Fund was able to quickly understand the value of the opportunity and provide a compelling offer to HTI. “Through our partnership with HTI, The Phoenix Fund strives to become a bridge between the Americas from Puerto Rico with our strategic investment in Brazil,” Said Francisco J. Rivera, Principal at The Phoenix Fund. “Rio de Janeiro now becomes among the leading cities of the world, embracing the efficiency, connectivity and environmental stewardship of the Smart City technology.”

About High-Trend International

High-Trend International develops smart city infrastructure through mutually beneficial partnerships with cities. HTI was founded by an impressive list of leaders from the Smart City, Telecom and Infrastructure industries, including a former Telefonica CEO and founder of the most successful Smart City developer in Asia. For more information about HTI please visit www.hightrendintl.com.

About The Phoenix Fund

The Phoenix Fund is a Puerto Rico-based private equity fund, with over $100 million in assets under management, that seeks to invest in income-producing private companies. TPF’s current portfolio consists of companies in industries that include telecommunications, pharmaceutical manufacturing, insurance, and large-scale mixed-use real estate, among others. To learn more about the Phoenix Fund visit www.phoenixfund.com.

