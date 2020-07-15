Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

High female slaughter delaying herd rebuild

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 11:21pm EDT
High female slaughter delaying herd rebuild

16 July 2020

Key points:

  • National adult cattle slaughter down from year ago levels in May
  • The female portion of total adult slaughter lifted to 56%
  • Queensland and Victoria processor throughput contributed to elevated female slaughter levels

National adult cattle slaughter in May totalled 644,600 head, up 2% from April but back 18% year-on-year. For the calendar year-to-May, total adult cattle slaughter sits at to 3.2 million head, a 6% decline on year-ago levels. Female slaughter has continued to account for a large percentage of the total kill, lifting to 56% for May - the highest level since October last year. With the 12-month rolling average at just over 55%, this trend will continue to delay the shift towards a herd rebuild phase.

Strong price incentives may have supported higher female turnoff, however, the lift in the female portion of total slaughter has been amplified by lower male turnoff. For the calendar year-to-May the number of male cattle processed totaled 1.49 million head, the lowest figure since 1987, reflecting the limited availability of steers for finishing. The reduced pool of male cattle is largely a result of drought-induced destocking combined with consecutive years of low branding rates and robust live export shipments.

Grainfed turnoff elevating female slaughter

Processor throughput in Queensland declined 16% year-on-year to 314,100 head in May. The female portion accounted for 48% of total adult slaughter, back significantly from 55% this time last year. Queensland has accounted for 21% of the national female kill so far in 2020.

In Victoria, total adult slaughter declined 19% to 140,000 head in May, with the female portion accounting for 73%, albeit bulls, bullocks and steers reached their lowest levels since July 2016.

In NSW in May, female slaughter accounted for 51% of the states total kill. This was the lowest female slaughter level since January 2019, while the total female throughput of 62,348 head was the lowest seen since February 2018.

It is likely a high number of females remained in feedlots during the first half of the year, underpinning sustained high female turnoff. However, as the year progresses fewer females are expected to exit the production system, especially if the positive winter rainfall outlook comes to fruition.

National Carcase weights

Average adult carcase weights increased to 288kg/head in May, up 8kg/head year-on-year. Improved pasture availability across key cattle producing regions has supported heavier weights, as did the impact of the record number of cattle on feed at the beginning of the year. Reduced cattle slaughter, combined with a lift in carcase weight saw beef production in May total 185,000 tonnes carcase weight, a 16% decline year-on-year.

© Meat & Livestock Australia Limited, 2020

To build your own custom report with MLA's market information tool click here.
To view the specification of the indicators reported by MLA's National Livestock Reporting Service click here.

Back to News

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 03:20:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44aAmericans on COVID-19 jobless benefits spent more than when working - study
RE
12:42aDelayed tax day to bring revenue lift to cash-strapped U.S. states
RE
12:38aU.s. customs issues detention order on imports of goods made by malaysia's top glove corp units suspected of using forced labour
RE
12:36aChina's June property investment accelerates, home prices pick up
RE
12:31aIMF chief warns global economy 'not out of the woods,' dangers lurk
RE
12:31aThai finance minister resigns amid economic team shake-up
RE
12:31aMAS MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE : FSDF Financial Statements 2019 2020
PU
12:27aJapan's domestic tourism campaign faces scrutiny as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo
RE
12:23aWheat eases from three-month peak, export talk limits losses
RE
12:21aTHE NEXT PHASE OF THE CRISIS : Further Action Needed for a Resilient Recovery
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. : TOP GLOVE BHD : U.S. Customs places detention order on imports of goods made by M..
2SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. : SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Delivers 115kV XLPE Triplex Cable and Comp..
3MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. : MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC :. Announces NeuroPharm Inc. Commences PTSD C..
4INFO EDGE INDIA : Investor Conference
5THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED : IT stocks lift Sensex, Nifty as virus cases near a million
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group