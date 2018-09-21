High-flying high fashion: The Angry Birds Haute Couture Collection

21.9.2018

The Angry Birds collide with high fashion in a couture collection from designer, Filippo Laterza.

The Angry Birds might not fly, but that doesn't mean they don't spend time on the runway. Fashion Week Milan kicked off on September 19th, and the birds were getting fabulous in the form of some high fashion frocks designed by Filippo Laterza. Laterza, mentored by designer Stefano Cavalleri, captured the fierce nature of the Angry Birds in this stunning collection of women's and children's wear.

In the words of the designer, the collection consists of dresses for women and girls in precious printed silk

organza with degraded effects where Angry Birds characters become a psychedelic overprint

combined with delicate feathers and precious embroideries that see the most beloved

protagonists interpreted in an Haute Couture key.

The collection marks the beginning of a collaboration with Filipo Laterza that will see his Angry Birds inspired designs popping up in special events around over the world.

See some highlights from the Angry Birds Haute Couture collection below.