Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

High-flying high fashion: The Angry Birds Haute Couture Collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 10:39am CEST
21.9.2018

The Angry Birds collide with high fashion in a couture collection from designer, Filippo Laterza.

The Angry Birds might not fly, but that doesn't mean they don't spend time on the runway. Fashion Week Milan kicked off on September 19th, and the birds were getting fabulous in the form of some high fashion frocks designed by Filippo Laterza. Laterza, mentored by designer Stefano Cavalleri, captured the fierce nature of the Angry Birds in this stunning collection of women's and children's wear.

In the words of the designer, the collection consists of dresses for women and girls in precious printed silk
organza with degraded effects where Angry Birds characters become a psychedelic overprint
combined with delicate feathers and precious embroideries that see the most beloved
protagonists interpreted in an Haute Couture key.

The collection marks the beginning of a collaboration with Filipo Laterza that will see his Angry Birds inspired designs popping up in special events around over the world.

See some highlights from the Angry Birds Haute Couture collection below.

Disclaimer

Rovio Entertainment Oyj published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 08:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aYes Bank plunges by nearly a third after RBI curtails CEO Rana Kapoor's term
AQ
11:27aBP : Reliance permanently shuts down MA oil field in KG-D6 block
AQ
11:25aSOLLERS CONSULTING GMBH : A little bit of Agile is not enough
EQ
11:24aSummer heat and World Cup leave Moss Bros out of fashion
RE
11:23aCRDB BANK : The task ahead for new CRDB boss
AQ
11:22aMeituan makes robust stock debut in Hong Kong
AQ
11:22aState Council appoints, removes officials
AQ
11:22aUNUSUAL BUT TRUE : Slackliners perform above Swiss Alps
AQ
11:22aJanssen launches first long-acting treatment for schizophrenia
AQ
11:20aVEREINIGTE FILZFABRIKEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Makes Its Largest Deal Ever
3MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google staff discussed tweaking search results to counter travel ban - WSJ
5CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.