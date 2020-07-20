High household energy use could thwart U.S. emissions cuts, a study warns

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A house with a white picket
fence in the verdant suburbs has long been an American dream. It
could also be a major hurdle for U.S. chances of cutting
climate-warming emissions, researchers at the University of
Michigan said in a study on Monday.
U.S. households account for one-fifth of the country's total
greenhouse gas emissions, thanks partly to Americans' general
preference for bigger houses and spacious suburbs. Those
preferences also translated into an emissions divide between the
rich and the poor, with wealthier households in recent years
emitting around 25% more than their lower-income counterparts in
smaller homes, the researchers said. (Study: https://bit.ly/3hgPQXO)
To bring down the country's future emissions, Americans may
need to rethink how they live, said Benjamin Goldstein, a
co-author on the study published in the journal Proceedings of
the National Academy of Sciences.
"Structural change is going to be important and necessary,"
said Goldstein, a professor at the University of Michigan.
Developers might need to look for more options in already dense
settlements. Builders can consider reducing floor spaces. And
residential buildings might reconsider using natural gas, a
fossil fuel, for heating and cooking, he said.
Such measures may be especially important, given that more
than 100 million new homes are expected to be built in the next
30 years, while the country's 328 million population is
projected to grow by more than a third in that time.
Because the average lifespan of an American house is around
40 years, the United States risks a "carbon lock-in" unless it
commits to more energy-efficient homes and neighborhoods, the
researchers said.
"We need to have denser and smaller homes," said Goldstein,
who said home sizes in the United States and Canada are
abnormally large compared with other rich nations.
Policies should also tackle emissions from existing
buildings, with measures like tax incentives to spur retrofits,
he said.
The study estimated energy use by 93 million U.S. homes,
based on details from tax assessor records for 2015 including a
house's size, age, location and construction date.
Through analyzing ZIP codes, the study revealed a
correlation between higher wealth and higher-per-capita energy
use and emissions. However, there were also big differences
depending on the U.S. state: Homes on both the East and West
coasts on average emitted far less than states in the middle of
the country, with North Dakota, Oklahoma, Missouri and West
Virginia having some of the highest average household emissions.
There is a growing movement by U.S. municipalities https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-natural-gas-buildings/san-francisco-house-democrats-unveil-plans-to-cut-building-emissions-idUSKBN24137G
to tackle emissions from residential and commercial buildings,
starting with banning the use of natural gas in new
construction. San Francisco is the latest city to propose such a
measure.
At the federal level, congressional Democrats unveiled a
climate policy blueprint earlier this month that calls for an
update of building codes to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions.
Builders say, however, that home sizes have been trending
downward since 2015, the year of focus in the study.
"Our surveys consistently show that consumers want homes
that are more energy efficient," said Liz Thompson, spokeswoman
for the National Association of Home Builders, the lobby group
for the home construction industry.
The group said, however, that the four-year trend toward
smaller houses may end this year, as people have spent more time
at home during the COVID-19 pandemic and may again seek bigger
spaces.
