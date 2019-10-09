Log in
High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Agilent Technologies, Inc. and GE Healthcare | Technavio

10/09/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.05 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005635/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 125-page research report with TOC on "High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Analysis Report by Product (instruments, consumables, and accessories), by Geographic regions (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing use of HPLC in drug approval process. In addition, the technological advances in HPLC are anticipated to further boost the growth of the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market.

HPLC is gaining prominence in the pharmaceutical industry as it is used in the development of drugs by assisting in identifying the required compounds and raw materials. Researchers extensively use HPLC for both the quantitative and qualitative analysis of drug samples. HPLC is quickly replacing spectroscopic methods and GC as companies are using HPLC to develop standards of control for drug formulations. Thus, the increasing use of HPLC in drug approval process by the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Major Five High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as life sciences and applied markets, diagnostics and genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers InfinityLab analytical-scale LC purification solutions, which include high-performance instrumentation, columns, software, and services for analytical to preparative-scale workflows.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers services through global business units: life science and clinical diagnostics. The company offers Aminex HPLC columns and ENrich high-resolution size exclusion columns.

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely healthcare systems, healthcare digital, and life sciences. Some of the products offered by the company are MPLC/HPLC customized systems and BioProcess HPLC columns.

PerkinElmer Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely discovery & analytical solutions and diagnostics. The company offers Flexar UHPLC and Flexar LC.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and services. The company’s key offerings include vanquish UHPLC systems.

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Instruments
  • Consumables
  • Accessories

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
