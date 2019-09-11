Log in
HighPoint's IT and Digital Services Now Available on CIO-SP3

09/11/2019 | 08:01am EDT

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint, a provider of IT services and customer experience solutions for government agencies, announced today that government customers can now use the CIO-SP3 Unrestricted vehicle to contract with the company. The NIH Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC) Chief Information Officer–Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) is designed to support federal CIOs’ need to obtain quick, flexible, and cost-effective information technology services and solutions.

HighPoint provides enterprise-scale information technology services and digital solutions to support government transformation initiatives and end-to-end customer experience (CX) programs.

HighPoint will provide services across all 10 task areas specified under CIO-SP3, including IT services for health sciences; CIO support; outsourcing; IT operations and maintenance; integration services; digital government; and software development. CIO-SP3 has been named a “Best in Class” contract vehicle by The Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which indicates that NITAAC consistently demonstrates value that allows agencies to save time, money and realize speed to delivery.

HighPoint has held the CIO-SP3 Small Business vehicle since 2012. Now that the company is no longer classified as a small business, HighPoint intends to leverage its experience winning business on that vehicle to further penetrate the federal market using this new unrestricted vehicle.

“CIO-SP3 is a preferred contract vehicle for many of our customers and prospects, and we are thrilled to have this new avenue to deliver high-quality services to our clients,” said Ben Lanius, HighPoint CEO. “We are excited to utilize this contract for agencies to reach our talented team that delivers efficient and effective services that drive innovation to federal civilian agencies and the people they serve.”

About HighPoint
HighPoint helps government agencies elevate experiences by improving the touchpoints through which customers interact with government. From contact centers and training to digital and data services, our team works with government agencies to more efficiently integrate the people, processes and technology that help government deliver on the needs of citizens and employees. HighPoint delivers services for 15 government clients including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Office of the Comptroller of Currency, Department of State, Defense Logistics Agency and Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HighPoint is a privately held company founded in 2006 with 300 employees across offices in Indianapolis, Indiana; Baltimore, Maryland; and Herndon, Virginia.

Contact:       
Kim Miller
703-935-5010
kim.miller@highpointglobal.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
