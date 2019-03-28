HighQ launches new offering to serve corporate legal teams

LONDON, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighQ, a leading legal technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce a new, specialised offering for corporate legal teams. Designed to empower in-house legal departments with tools to streamline their legal operations, the platform features intelligent work and collaboration tools for enterprise legal management, document management, matter management, legal intake and self-service, contract management, vendor management and more. The new offering is built on the market-leading HighQ platform, which is used by leading global law firms.



"We have always been focused on finding new and innovative ways to help lawyers work more securely and efficiently. And now we are excited to offer solutions designed specifically to meet the unique challenges facing corporate legal teams,” said Ajay Patel, co-founder and CEO at HighQ.



As a part of the new initiative, HighQ has created a dedicated team to develop and continually evolve the corporate legal offering. Rob MacAdam, director of legal solutions, will be responsible for leading the new team as well as overseeing go-to-market strategy and client relationships.



A corporate lawyer by background, prior to joining HighQ MacAdam served as the group innovation manager at Pinsent Masons, where he worked closely with corporate legal teams to identify their unique needs and create solutions to improve legal service delivery.



“We have invested a lot of time into talking to GCs, in-house lawyers and legal operations professionals to develop a deep and genuine understanding of their objectives and needs. We’ve taken this valuable insight and ensured that our platform is capable of delivering solutions to streamline legal operations efficiency and effectiveness,” said MacAdam, “The platform is a natural fit for in-house departments—it gives them powerful tools to optimise and simplify the way they work and engage, creating high-performing, value-creating legal teams.



HighQ has already partnered with corporate legal teams from companies like HelloFresh, Zillow, HSBC and more. To learn more, visit https://highq.com/en-us/solutions/corporate-legal/



About HighQ

HighQ empowers leading corporate legal departments to transform and optimise the way they work, manage legal operations and deliver value to their business. We unite internal and external teams with solutions for legal service requests, document management, matter management, contract management and more, enabling legal departments to drive efficiency, increase productivity, mitigate risk and deliver business results. Our platform is flexible, user-friendly and integrates with other leading-edge technology to provide a seamless user experience and maximum return on investment.



Founded in 2001, HighQ has grown to a team of more than 350 and is headquartered in London with offices in Kansas City, New York, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Sydney and Ahmedabad.

