HighQ opens state-of-the-art offices in Ahmedabad, India

02/19/2019 | 12:11pm EST

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighQ, a leading legal technology software provider, is pleased to announce the opening of its new, state-of-the-art offices for its software engineering team in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

HighQ’s software engineering team has been based in Ahmedabad for several years, but until now, operations have been split between multiple smaller offices across two sites in the city, which have organically evolved as the team has grown. The engineering team has experienced rapid growth over the past two years, and as a result, the business made a strategic decision to accelerate its investment in India, including these new offices to accommodate the 250-employee team.

“HighQ believes in and lives by its values, and employees are at the centre of who we are,” Amit Monga, HighQ’s managing director, India operations, commented. “Our employee work environment was the single biggest motivation for such a substantial investment in our new facilities, and we’re delighted to provide a world-class home that our staff can be proud of that enables us to attract the best talent from across India.”

The office features best-in-class facilities such as ergonomically designed work spaces and community break-out areas, multiple conference suites with the latest AV technology, a multi-purpose auditorium, a full cafeteria, and many more designer spaces. Flipspaces, Dotline, and the HighQ team worked in tandem to deliver the new, modern facility.

Ajay Patel, HighQ’s CEO and founder, is exceptionally proud of the company’s India story: “I hired my first few developers in Ahmedabad over a decade ago, and since then the operation has moved from strength to strength, now representing our largest office with over 250 talented developers and other key professionals. The Ahmedabad team is truly the heart of our global business, building amazing software that our customers continue to admire, and for many, has become mission critical to their business. We are all very proud of this team and excited to begin a new chapter in these amazing offices.”

Amit Patel, HighQ’s Chief Financial Officer, explained: “People are at the heart of our success and we believe in investing in and developing our staff continuously. Our decision to launch new facilities in Ahmedabad, where our largest teams are located, is a real sign of our investment here. We are proud of achievements of our India team and delighted for them to have this world class facility.”

About HighQ
HighQ empowers leading law firms and corporate legal teams to transform the way they work and deliver legal services. We unite internal and external teams with social collaboration, secure file sharing, project management, powerful integrations and more, improving data security, efficiency and productivity. Our platform is flexible and user-friendly; by continually offering innovative solutions for all areas of law, we keep our clients ahead in the evolving legal market. For more information, visit highq.com.

Beau Wysong
HighQ
913.303.3100
beau.wysong@highq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
