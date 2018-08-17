Log in
HighQ providing legal technology experience to University of Melbourne Law School

08/17/2018 | 01:01am CEST

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighQ has cemented a unique partnership to assist the University of Melbourne Law School in the creation of a collaborative educational project for first-year students.

Melbourne Law School aims to expose about 400 law students to legal technology they might use in a future legal career. HighQ, a market leader in providing collaborative software to the legal industry, will host the new subject, Disputes and Ethics, on its Collaborate platform. The subject will include 70 different teams organised into law firms working on a fictional legal dispute. The HighQ platform will allow integrated communication between the student teams and Melbourne Law School faculty.

“HighQ is excited to be a part of this innovative project with the University of Melbourne Law School,” said Ajay Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of HighQ. “This is a unique opportunity to put our legal technology in front of students who will undoubtedly use this experience to help shape their careers in law. We look forward to developing this in conjunction with university staff to make the ODR as beneficial as possible.”

The University of Melbourne Law School has been ranked seventh in the world and first in Australia in the Times Higher Education World University 2018 Subject Rankings for Law.

About the University of Melbourne Law School
Melbourne Law School is a leader and innovator in legal education, and a vibrant place of learning that values ideas, excellence and intellectual exchange. Melbourne Law School is a professional graduate school and home to a community of experts and award-winning teaching staff, a strong alumni network, dedicated mentors, visiting scholars from across the globe and leading research centres and institutions. For more information, visit law.unimelb.edu.au.

About HighQ
HighQ empowers leading law firms and corporate legal teams to transform the way they work and deliver legal services. We unite internal and external teams with social collaboration, secure file sharing, project management, powerful integrations and more, improving data security, efficiency and productivity. Our platform is flexible and user-friendly; by continually offering innovative solutions for all areas of law, we keep our clients ahead in the evolving legal market. For more information, visit highq.com. 

Beau Wysong
HighQ
913.303.3100
beau.wysong@highq.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
