HighRadius : Accelerates EMEA Expansion by Adding Fintech Veteran

Former Taulia Sales Leader Joins HighRadius to Support Increasing Demand in EMEA Region

HighRadius, a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in automating the order-to-cash and treasury management processes, today announced the addition of Jon Keating as Vice President and General Manager, EMEA. In this role, Jon will be responsible for leading HighRadius’ growth plans across all of Europe, Middle East, and African (EMEA) Markets.

Jon Keating, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA (Photo: Business Wire)

Jon comes to HighRadius with over two decades of executive leadership experience managing sales, marketing and partner development in technology companies, delivering innovative enterprise solutions. Most recently, Jon was Chief Sales Officer for Taulia, a US FinTech providing Working Capital solutions where he was responsible for setting up and building the company’s business in Europe and then leading Taulia’s Global Sales, Marketing and Partner teams.

“The growing roster of enterprises demanding our Integrated Receivables and Treasury Management offering has led us to accelerate our investment across the board in EMEA,” said Sashi Narahari, Founder and CEO of HighRadius. “Having Jon join the team at this juncture sets the stage for the next level of growth. Jon’s combination of enterprise fintech SaaS experience and a track record of growing a customer base in EMEA were a perfect fit for us.”

"Having seen the breadth of HighRadius' offerings, I firmly believe that it is strategically positioned to be a trusted partner for enterprises looking for disruptive accounts receivables and treasury solutions," said Jon Keating. "The unique combination of a great product portfolio driven by cutting-edge AI and impressive customer list drew me to HighRadius. HighRadius is on an amazing growth trajectory as a global leader and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to lead the EMEA expansion.”

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company which leverages Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Systems to help companies automate Accounts Receivable and Treasury processes. The HighRadius® Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in your order-to-cash process through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions, and collections. HighRadius® Treasury Management Applications help teams achieve touchless cash management, accurate cash forecasting and seamless bank reconciliation. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine and Freeda™ Digital Assistant for order-to-cash teams, HighRadius enables teams to leverage machine learning to predict future outcomes and automate routine labor-intensive tasks. The radiusOne™ B2B payment network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit www.highradius.com.

