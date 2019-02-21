Log in
HighRadius : Launches Autonomous Receivables™ Software for Order to Cash at Minute Maid Park, Home of the Houston Astros

02/21/2019 | 07:05am EST

  • Founder & CEO delivers Keynote Address at the 6th Annual Radiance Order-to-Cash Innovation Conference sharing his vision for the future of work for A/R teams
  • Autonomous Receivablessoftware combines the power of humans + machines to help A/R teams focus on higher-impact, strategic work

HighRadius, a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in automating the order-to-cash process, today announced the rollout of the patent-pending, Autonomous Receivablesoffering - a paradigm shift in how finance departments of the future will use and consume order to cash software in autopilot mode.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005273/en/

HighRadius announces the rollout of the patent-pending, Autonomous Receivables™ offering (Photo: Bus ...

HighRadius announces the rollout of the patent-pending, Autonomous Receivables™ offering (Photo: Business Wire)

What is Autonomous Receivables™ software ?

A/R analysts would be able to switch from the current version of the HighRadius® software and launch into to the Autonomous Mode.

Traditional enterprise software is characterized by clunky, spreadsheet-like user interfaces and keystroke-heavy data-entry. In contrast, A/R analysts will now be using touch and voice interactions to split the workload with the Freeda Digital Assistant.

At the Radiance 2019 launch event, Sashi Narahari, Founder & CEO, HighRadius, touched upon the sensitive subject of machines taking over human jobs. He said, “Humans vs. Machines is for the movies and a fear-mongering speculation about the future. More than 80,000 years of modern history are proof, that every machine invented has only improved the quality of human life. In today’s digital age, businesses are essentially driven by democratic consumer demand to continuously innovate or become irrelevant.”

Watch the highlights of his keynote address here.

To learn more about Autonomous Receivables solutions, visit highradius.com/autonomous.

With the first few pilot deployments, including Kloeckner Metals, the FreedaDigital Assistant and Autonomous Receivablessolutions are now Generally Available.

“AI and technology always sound too good to be true. But, once we made the first set of collections calls using the HighRadius software, we knew that we were on to something big. Automation aside, I think Autonomous Collections will allow collectors to really focus on building customer relationships and effectively collecting receivables,” said Scott Phillips, Head of Shared Services, North America at Kloeckner Metals.

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company which leverages Autonomous Receivables to help companies put their order to cash on autopilot. The HighRadius® Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in your order-to-cash process through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions and collections. Powered by the RivanaTM Artificial Intelligence Engine and FreedaTM Virtual Assistant for order-to-cash teams, HighRadius enables teams to leverage machine learning to predict future outcomes and automate routine labor-intensive tasks. The radiusOneTM B2B payment network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit www.highradius.com.


© Business Wire 2019
