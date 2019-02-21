HighRadius : Launches Autonomous Receivables™ Software for Order to Cash at Minute Maid Park, Home of the Houston Astros

HighRadius,
a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing
in automating the order-to-cash process, today announced the rollout of
the patent-pending, Autonomous
Receivables™ offering - a paradigm shift in how finance
departments of the future will use and consume order to cash software in
autopilot mode.
What is Autonomous Receivables™ software ?
A/R analysts would be able to switch from the current version of the
HighRadius® software and launch into to the Autonomous Mode.
Traditional enterprise software is characterized by clunky,
spreadsheet-like user interfaces and keystroke-heavy data-entry. In
contrast, A/R analysts will now be using touch and voice interactions to
split the workload with the Freeda™ Digital Assistant.
At the Radiance
2019 launch event, Sashi Narahari, Founder & CEO, HighRadius,
touched upon the sensitive subject of machines taking over human jobs.
He said, “Humans vs. Machines is for the movies and a fear-mongering
speculation about the future. More than 80,000 years of modern history
are proof, that every machine invented has only improved the quality of
human life. In today’s digital age, businesses are essentially driven by
democratic consumer demand to continuously innovate or become
irrelevant.”
With the first few pilot deployments, including Kloeckner Metals, the
Freeda™ Digital Assistant and Autonomous Receivables™ solutions
are now Generally Available.
“AI and technology always sound too good to be true. But, once we made
the first set of collections calls using the HighRadius software, we
knew that we were on to something big. Automation aside, I think
Autonomous Collections will allow collectors to really focus on building
customer relationships and effectively collecting receivables,” said
Scott Phillips, Head of Shared Services, North America at Kloeckner
Metals.
About HighRadius Corporation
HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company
which leverages Autonomous Receivables to help companies put their order
to cash on autopilot. The HighRadius® Integrated Receivables
platform reduces cycle times in your order-to-cash process through
automation of receivables and payments processes across credit,
electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions
and collections. Powered by the RivanaTM
Artificial Intelligence Engine and FreedaTM
Virtual Assistant for order-to-cash teams, HighRadius enables teams to
leverage machine learning to predict future outcomes and automate
routine labor-intensive tasks. The radiusOneTM
B2B payment network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers,
closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable
processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing
cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and
increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong
ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit www.highradius.com.
