Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HighRadius : Partners with Confirmation to Automate Bank References across 1000+ Banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 07:05am EDT

HighRadius, a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in automating the order-to-cash and treasury management processes, today announced a partnership with Confirmation, now part of Thomson Reuters, a leading online provider of bank reference automation. This partnership allows credit managers using the HighRadius Online Credit Application to connect with Confirmation’s existing global network of over 1,000 banks, including 50 of the top 100.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005227/en/

“Integrating Confirmation’s bank reference technology into the HighRadius Credit Cloud enables HighRadius to automate the credit process for online credit applications,” says Sayid Shabeer, Chief Product Officer at HighRadius. “I’m excited about the positive impact this partnership brings to the market.”

Business credit managers use Confirmation to drive efficiency, increase automation and improve accuracy in processing bank reference requests. Additionally, Confirmation allows business credit managers to standardize requests and archive responses electronically, while allowing financial institutions to comply with regulatory standards and increase productivity.

“This partnership will allow us to expand our credit inquiry solution to new markets,” said Mark Portanova, Vice President of Sales for the Americas. “We will enhance workflows, reporting capabilities and client authorization processes within the HighRadius platform. These measures will progress the traditionally slow, manual and time-consuming credit approval processes, enabling the use of Online Credit Applications as an expedited solution.”

As both companies continue to explore and innovate new ways to automate the credit process, this integration offers enormous benefits to their mutual customers and marks an important development for the broader credit management software market.

About Confirmation

Confirmation, now part of Thomson Reuters, is the digital platform and global network trusted by audit firms, banks, law firms, and credit managers to quickly and securely verify financial data. Confirmation invented electronic confirmations nearly 20 years ago and continues to bring innovative products to market like its credit inquiry solution. Today, Confirmation helps 1.5 million users across 170 countries confirm more than $1 trillion in financial data every year. To learn more, please visit www.confirmation.com.

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company which leverages Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Systems to help companies automate Accounts Receivable and Treasury processes. The HighRadius® Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in your order-to-cash process through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions, and collections. HighRadius® Treasury Management Applications help teams achieve touchless cash management, accurate cash forecasting and seamless bank reconciliation. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine and Freeda™ Digital Assistant for order-to-cash teams, HighRadius enables teams to leverage machine learning to predict future outcomes and automate routine labor-intensive tasks. The radiusOne™ B2B payment network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit www.highradius.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:31aWave Life Sciences Expands Board of Directors with Three New Appointments
GL
07:31aSUNOPTA INC. : Reports Inducement Grants to CFO Scott E. Huckins Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
07:31aEsperion Completes Patient Enrollment in the Global CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial for Bempedoic Acid
GL
07:31aKemPharm to Present at the 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, Sponsored By H.C. Wainwright & Co.
GL
07:31aOFFICE DEPOT : to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference Thursday, September 5, 2019
BU
07:31aScholar Rock Announces Appointment of George Nomikos, M.D., Ph.D., as Vice President, Head of Medical Research, Muscle Franchise
GL
07:31aHYCOPTER Drones to Begin Safety Inspection of Hydropower Dams in Brazil
BU
07:31aStemline Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference
GL
07:31aPublix Charities Donates $250,000 to Support Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts
BU
07:30aMatrix Service Company to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
2CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
3MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp
4SAFRAN : SAFRAN : reports very strong performance for first-half 2019 - FY 2019 outlook substantially upgraded
5ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group