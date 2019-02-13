HighRadius to Transform Collectors' Workday with Autonomous Receivables™ Collections Solution

HighRadius,
a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing
in automating the order-to-cash process, today announced the rollout of
the Autonomous
ReceivablesTM offering, a new way for human analysts to
interact and work with machine learning-based, order-to-cash software.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005732/en/
Freeda™ Digital Assistant, powered by Rivana™ AI to provide aid with collections by tackling clerical work and enabling high-value human-to-human interactions (Graphic: Business Wire)
Autonomous ReceivablesTM capabilities work on top of the
Integrated Receivables platform to connect across silos in order to cash
and the Rivana AI engine for core prediction capabilities. The FreedaTM
Digital Assistant with touch- and voice-enabled interactivity bridges
the gap between human analysts and the technology, to ensure that human
analysts focus on the strategic work, while the ‘machine’ handles
clerical tasks, such as taking call notes or identifying daily work
lists.
With the first pilot deployment with Kloeckner Metals, Freeda and
Autonomous Receivables will be generally available following the Radiance
Conference on February 18th - 20th at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
“Traditional enterprise software is clunky with information buried deep
behind dozens of clicks,” said Sayid Shabeer, Chief Product Officer of
HighRadius. “The current narrative around AI and automation often
revolves around replacing humans with machines. HighRadius is changing
the conversation by capturing what machines excel at and delivering that
technology to best serve human needs — improving efficiencies, driving
faster A/R conversion, and in the process, making happier employees.”
Artificial Intelligence to Streamline the Back Office
The HighRadius Collections Cloud leverages machine learning algorithms
to predict invoice payment dates which enables collectors to build
smarter collector worklists and proactive collection strategies. FreedaTM
Digital Assistant provides an entirely new end-to-end user interface
that harnesses AI to streamline clerical work — locating information,
logging call notes, payment commitments, scheduling reminders and
follow-ups — with an adaptive AI to allow easier access to information
while freeing up time that can be spent on more strategic work.
“AI and technology always sound too good to be true. But, once we made
the first set of collections calls using the HighRadius software, we
knew that we were on to something big. Automation aside, I think
Autonomous Collections will allow collectors to really focus on
customers who matter. As a manager, the auto-archiving of conversation
history is not only great from an audit point-of-view, but also a
game-changer for internal training and feedback,” said Scott Phillips,
Head of Shared Services, North America at Kloeckner Metals. “We are
excited to upgrade to the world’s first touch- and voice-enabled
experience for collections and look forward to more use-cases for
Autonomous Receivables across other order to cash functions.”
Learn more at highradius.com/autonomous.
About HighRadius Corporation
HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company
which leverages Autonomous Receivables to help companies put their order
to cash on autopilot. The HighRadius® Integrated Receivables
platform reduces cycle times in your order-to-cash process through
automation of receivables and payments processes across credit,
electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions
and collections. Powered by the RivanaTM
Artificial Intelligence Engine and FreedaTM
Virtual Assistant for order-to-cash teams, HighRadius enables teams to
leverage machine learning to predict future outcomes and automate
routine labor-intensive tasks. The radiusOneTM
B2B payment network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers,
closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable
processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing
cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and
increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong
ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit www.highradius.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005732/en/