HighWire : Strengthens Relationship with BMJ, Delivering Improved Hosting and New Joint Innovation Lab

- New agreement for site hosting and associated services includes close collaboration to drive publishing improvement -

Scholarly publishing technology provider, HighWire, has today announced a new journal hosting agreement with BMJ. Spanning the next five years, it coincides with the launch of a partnership innovation lab, bringing together some of the best minds from BMJ and HighWire to explore future initiatives in scholarly publishing.

BMJ has been a HighWire customer since 2005 and this new five year contract marks the third generation of renewal.

The innovation lab will see HighWire’s senior product and technology experts regularly meet with BMJ. This assembly of dedicated key technical architects and scholarly publishing thought-leaders will deliver an iterative and industry-leading innovation program.

The lab, which has met on multiple occasions in order to prove concept and viability, is already helping BMJ to nurture a number of initiatives and create a roadmap toward the future. By bringing like-minded people together to work openly, the lab will support transformation in BMJ’s publishing program, drive innovation in the HighWire platform, and set new heights for the industry.

BMJ site hosting continues to be provided via JCore, part of the HighWire Hosting solution, using the world-class HighWire Intelligent Platform. This provides BMJ a powerful content ingestion, enrichment and publishing infrastructure for their journal websites. The service delivers modern, customisable site designs that can be strategically configured in support of BMJ’s publishing goals.

As part of the evolving long-term relationship, HighWire has committed to providing an ongoing development agreement, ensuring future site enhancements and improvements are carried out on an ongoing and iterative basis.

Allison Lang, Publishing Director at BMJ said: “Innovation is at the heart of what we do. The launch of our new innovation lab with HighWire means we can leverage the very best minds when it comes to technology at the forefront of digital knowledge management. Together we want to achieve new developments that not only enable provision of healthcare knowledge globally, but set new standards of excellence for STM publishing.”

Kathryn Gibbons, Operations Manager at BMJ added: “It’s very important that we have close, trusted working relationships with our digital partners. The HighWire team has listened to our recent feedback to ensure a level of service that supports our day-to-day requirements and gives us confidence in the future.”

Dan Filby, CEO at HighWire said: “Innovation and collaboration is the foundation of our longstanding partnership with BMJ. Our close working relationship enables HighWire to have clarity with respect to BMJ’s current and future needs and then rapidly innovate to meet those needs. The HighWire team thrives on working with publishers not only recognised for impactful publications presenting world-class research, but those who are striving to push the boundaries of the scholarly publishing industry. BMJ are unquestionably leaders at the forefront of change and we look forward to continuing to support them closely.”

To find out more about HighWire Hosting visit: https://www.highwirepress.com/solutions/highwire-hosting/

###

About HighWire

HighWire is a global provider of digital publishing solutions and platform expertise across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking.

Born out of Stanford University, HighWire is backed by Stanford and private equity firm Accel-KKR, recently listed as the top founder-friendly investors for entrepreneurial partnership. This combination of deep digital understanding, academic expertise and strong financial backing makes HighWire the technology partner of choice for world-leading commercial and academic publishers.

For more information, please visit highwirepress.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About BMJ

BMJ is a healthcare knowledge provider with a vision of helping to create a healthier world. We share knowledge and expertise to improve experiences and outcomes worldwide. See our full list of products and resources at bmj.com/company

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005542/en/