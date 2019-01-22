HighWire : and Cenveo Publisher Services Join Forces in End-to-End Publishing Partnership

Scholarly publishing tech provider HighWire
has partnered with leading service provider Cenveo
Publisher Services to offer a one-stop workflow solution for
academic publishers, spanning article submission to digital delivery.
The combined offering from HighWire and Cenveo creates an
industry-leading team to support the full publishing process, including
peer review, editorial services, author support, online platform and
analytics. Publishers will benefit from Cenveo’s best-in-class content
creation strategies along with Highwire’s scalable manuscript submission
software and intelligent hosting technologies.
Integrating metadata from HighWire’s BenchPress submission solution with
Cenveo’s Smart Track editorial and production automation tool, joint
customers can access article-level tracking from peer review to
publication. Post-publishing analytics will also provide full visibility
into publishing program workflows and outcomes.
Customers of both companies will have the opportunity to integrate
complementary technology and services and simplify their operations with
a single project management team, aligned strategic planning across
vendor events and user groups, as well as optimized pricing.
Atul Goel, President, Cenveo Publisher Services said: “Cenveo has
been innovating new content production and delivery strategies for
journal publishers large and small for many years and we are thrilled to
extend our services to the society publishers and university presses
that have long relied on the HighWire platform.”
Dan Filby, CEO, HighWire said: “We are excited to join forces
with Cenveo to better serve customers with an incredible range of
services, from content creation through publication. We believe together
we can provide a seamless experience supporting technical integrations,
workflow tools and scalable hosting solutions that exceed their
expectations.”
About HighWire
HighWire
is the technology partner of choice for world-leading commercial and
academic publishers. With offices globally, HighWire provides digital
publishing solutions and platform expertise across all aspects of the
publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting,
e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript
submission and tracking. HighWire also delivers strategic consulting
services for developing systems and applications and improving the
customer experience. For more information, please visit www.highwirepress.com.
About Cenveo Publisher Services
Cenveo Publisher Services, a d/b/a of Cenveo Worldwide Limited, is the
industry leader in transformative publishing solutions. Cenveo Publisher
Services provides expert content services and innovative technology
solutions that drive revenue growth, streamline operations, and ensure
editorial excellence. With The
Publisher’s Office and The
Design Studio, Cenveo provides full-service editorial, management,
production, and art & design support for print and digital products
across the publishing spectrum. For more information, please visit www.cenveopublisherservices.com.
