HighWire : and Cenveo Publisher Services Join Forces in End-to-End Publishing Partnership

- Scholarly and association publishers to benefit from unified content services and digital publishing solution from industry pioneers -

Scholarly publishing tech provider HighWire has partnered with leading service provider Cenveo Publisher Services to offer a one-stop workflow solution for academic publishers, spanning article submission to digital delivery.

The combined offering from HighWire and Cenveo creates an industry-leading team to support the full publishing process, including peer review, editorial services, author support, online platform and analytics. Publishers will benefit from Cenveo’s best-in-class content creation strategies along with Highwire’s scalable manuscript submission software and intelligent hosting technologies.

Integrating metadata from HighWire’s BenchPress submission solution with Cenveo’s Smart Track editorial and production automation tool, joint customers can access article-level tracking from peer review to publication. Post-publishing analytics will also provide full visibility into publishing program workflows and outcomes.

Customers of both companies will have the opportunity to integrate complementary technology and services and simplify their operations with a single project management team, aligned strategic planning across vendor events and user groups, as well as optimized pricing.

Atul Goel, President, Cenveo Publisher Services said: “Cenveo has been innovating new content production and delivery strategies for journal publishers large and small for many years and we are thrilled to extend our services to the society publishers and university presses that have long relied on the HighWire platform.”

Dan Filby, CEO, HighWire said: “We are excited to join forces with Cenveo to better serve customers with an incredible range of services, from content creation through publication. We believe together we can provide a seamless experience supporting technical integrations, workflow tools and scalable hosting solutions that exceed their expectations.”

About HighWire

HighWire is the technology partner of choice for world-leading commercial and academic publishers. With offices globally, HighWire provides digital publishing solutions and platform expertise across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking. HighWire also delivers strategic consulting services for developing systems and applications and improving the customer experience. For more information, please visit www.highwirepress.com.

About Cenveo Publisher Services

Cenveo Publisher Services, a d/b/a of Cenveo Worldwide Limited, is the industry leader in transformative publishing solutions. Cenveo Publisher Services provides expert content services and innovative technology solutions that drive revenue growth, streamline operations, and ensure editorial excellence. With The Publisher’s Office and The Design Studio, Cenveo provides full-service editorial, management, production, and art & design support for print and digital products across the publishing spectrum. For more information, please visit www.cenveopublisherservices.com.

