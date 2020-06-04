Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Higher Education Innovator Dr. Glenda Ballard Appointed To World Trade Resource Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Trade Resource (WTR), a data-driven, technology-enabled workforce solutions firm, announces the addition of higher education executive Dr. Glenda Ballard to the WTR Advisory Board.  Dr. Ballard currently serves as the Associate Vice President for Graduate and Professional Studies at St. Edward's University.  Her mission at St. Edward's University is to provide students with a quality education that meets the students where they are and prepares them for a globally diverse, technologically-adept, and culturally responsive future. Glenda has driven the development of transformative academic programs that include both master's and doctoral programs for educators and individuals in the private sector who find themselves responsible for developing new talent. Her extensive knowledge and expertise encompass University Undergraduate and Graduate Programs, Adult Education, Experiential Learning, and Professional Development and Training. Dr. Ballard holds a doctorate in Adult and Continuing Education from Virginia Tech University and currently serves as President of the Texas Association of College of Teacher Education and has been recognized for outstanding leadership by the Council of Deans Education and the Texas Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.

"Dr. Ballard's addition to our board further strengthens WTR's commitment to creating transformative virtual learning programs in the areas of intercultural, talent development and diversity & inclusion. Glenda's unique expertise bridges the intersections of higher education, private industry, and the non-profit sector linking workforce challenges directly with skills-based educational programs."

Dr. Ballard adds, "I am honored to be a member of the WTR Advisory Board. The wealth of knowledge that exists with this group provides the needed expertise in business, education, and industry. I look forward to expanding WTR's solutions to address the critical workplace issues in this new virtual society."

A full biography on Ms. Ballard can be found here

ABOUT WORLD TRADE RESOURCE (WTR)
At WTR, we believe the right information changes everything.  Our clients have the ability to support, expand and improve their workforce in a productive and cost-efficient manner through data-driven and technology-enabled workforce solutions. Additional information can be found at www.worldtraderesource.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/higher-education-innovator-dr-glenda-ballard-appointed-to-world-trade-resource-advisory-board-301070309.html

SOURCE World Trade Resource


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:43aFoundation Donates $1 Million for Kansas City Police Body Cameras
GL
10:41aSTARBUCKS : Is Starbucks still Starbucks?
AQ
10:41aDFDS A/S : New route between Frederikshavn (Denmark) and Oslo (Norway)
AQ
10:41aTo Scale Growth, Luly Yang Design Selects CGS BlueCherry ERP to Optimize Inventory and Order Fulfillment Processes
GL
10:39aAGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 24, 2020
AQ
10:39aPremier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
10:39aHOW A ZERO FLUX CURRENT TRANSDUCER WORKS : New Video From Danisense
BU
10:38aPEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:37aHKEX says many U.S.-listed Chinese firms plan Hong Kong listings
RE
10:37aPEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES : Security Bank & Trust Company Promotes Thomas P. Tulaney to President and Chief Operating Officer
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group