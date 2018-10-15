Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Higher U.S. tariffs on Japanese cars less likely, trade war posing risk - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 06:16am CEST
FILE PHOTO - Newly manufactured cars of the automobile maker Honda await export at port in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Higher U.S. tariffs on Japanese car exports are less likely now the two nations agreed to start new trade talks, economists said, but most think U.S. trade friction with China and other economies will have a significant impact on Japan.

The United States had threatened to slap 25 percent tariffs on auto exports from Japan but Washington agreed not to do so while fresh trade talks are underway.

President Donald Trump has made clear he is unhappy with Japan's $69 billion (53 billion pounds) trade surplus with the United States - nearly two-thirds from cars - and wants a two-way agreement to address it.

Twenty-seven of 35 analysts said the chance of higher American tariffs on Japanese cars declined "significantly" or "to some extent", the Oct. 3-12 Reuters poll showed.

But many analysts predicted Washington may still raise tariffs, which currently stand at 2.5 percent on Japanese autos and a 25 percent tariff on trucks.

"There is no change in Washington's stance that it is demanding Japan cut its trade surplus with the U.S.," said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Economic Research Institute.

"So there is still a chance that Washington will execute some kind of restrictions on Japan's auto exports to the U.S. including higher auto import tariffs," he said.

In an escalating trade war between China and the United States, Trump warned there was much more he could do that would hurt China's economy further, showing no signs of backing off an escalating trade war with Beijing.

Asked about the negative impact from such trade friction on Japan, 25 of 34 economists projected it would be "very significant" or "significant," the poll found.

"Especially China is a very important market for Japan," said Stefan Grosse, economist at Nord/LB. "So there will be an impact."

NATURAL DISASTERS

Economic growth in Japan likely slowed in the July-September quarter to an annualised 0.5 percent due partly to natural disasters, analysts said, but the lull will be temporary.

Typhoons and flooding in western Japan and an earthquake in the northern island of Hokkaido disrupted production and distributions as well as tourism.

Tokyo will compile an extra budget worth around 940 billion yen (6.4 billion pounds) for disaster relief, government sources said on Thursday.

"The economic growth likely temporarily weakened in July-September due to natural disasters," said Yosuke Yasui, senior economist at Japan Research Institute. "But we expect domestic demand will lead the economic recovery."

For the fiscal year through next March, the economy is expected to grow 1.2 percent, compared with a 1.1 percent projection made in the September survey.

Japan plans to raise a sales tax in October 2019, which would tip the economy to an annualised 2.9 percent contraction in the fourth quarter next year, the poll found, but smaller than a 3.5 percent contraction projected last month.

Consumer inflation is expected to remain subdued, well below the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, is expected to rise 0.9 percent this fiscal year and at the same rate - excluding effects of a planned sales tax hike - next year, the poll showed.

Most economists forecast the Bank of Japan will start unwinding its ultra-loose monetary policy if it decides to change its policy, while only a few expect the bank could adopt additional easing steps, the poll found.

Either way, most economists polled predicted it will likely be sometime in 2020 or later when the BOJ will make its next move, it showed.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Polling by Khushboo Mittal and Anisha Sheth; Editing by Malcolm Foster & Shri Navaratnam)

By Kaori Kaneko

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:47aEXCLUSIVE : HNA held talks with Ant, others as it weighs options for IT unit Pactera - sources
RE
07:38aSoftBank's Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
RE
07:36aAsian shares resume decline, Saudi tensions lift oil prices
RE
07:36aAsian shares resume decline, Saudi tensions lift oil prices
RE
07:36aIndonesia Swings to Trade Surplus in September, Beating Expectations
DJ
07:19aBear or bull? Five reasons to claw or thunder
RE
07:18aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Ambassador of Uzbekistan presents Credentials to the President of Russia
PU
07:18aMAXIM ORESHKIN : “New prospects open up for cooperation of our countries”
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING : ROCHE : Kadcyla reduced the risk of disease recurring in people with HER2-positive early breas..
2SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE - SEARS CEO STEPS IN FOR BANKRUPTCY FINANCING: sources
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : STC, Nokia announce region-first LTE air-to-ground trial network at GITEX 2018
4Asian shares resume decline, Saudi tensions lift oil prices
5AUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD : Australian Bauxite Ltd ALCORE Reaches 1st Milestone - December Production on Target
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.