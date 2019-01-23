Highland Bank : Launches Loan Relief Program to Help Furloughed Federal Workers Navigate Uncertainty During Government Shutdown

Highland Bank, a privately held Twin Cities community bank, today
announced its new Federal Employee Loan Relief Program for furloughed
government workers. Highland Bank is offering new and existing customers
a short-term, low-interest loan for up to three months of an eligible
federal employee’s net monthly salary — up to a maximum loan amount of
$7,500. Loan recipients will have up to twelve months to repay the loan.
“Highland Bank has been committed to the prosperity of the communities
and customers we serve for 75 years,” said Troy Rosenbrook, president of
Highland Bank. “As federal furloughed employees face the financial
realities of not receiving paychecks during the ongoing 2018 – 2019
government shutdown, we want to be a resource and provide these
dedicated people with some peace of mind during this unexpected
hardship.”
Minnesota has approximately 17,000 federal workers impacted by the
government shutdown that began in December 2018. Unplanned,
out-of-pocket expenses can lead a family down a destabilizing and
difficult path, forcing them to seek high-interest rate loans, default
on their debts or even declare personal bankruptcy. As the government
shutdown enters its fifth week and these workers have missed their first
paychecks, Highland Bank’s new loan program comes at an essential time
to offer relief.
Through Highland Bank’s Federal Employee Loan Relief Program, eligible
recipients will receive a one-time advance at an interest rate of 5.00%
Annual Percentage Rate for financial relief to furloughed employees.
To qualify for this short-term loan, a federal furloughed employee will
need to provide the Notice of Furlough they received along with proof of
income via a bank statement including direct deposit or year-end pay
stub. A state- or government-issued ID is also required. Employees of
federal contractors are not eligible for Highland Bank’s Federal
Employee Loan Relief Program.
Highland Bank is waiving its customary $25 loan application fee for
federal furloughed workers. The Federal Employee Loan Relief Program is
not available online. To apply, visit one of Highland Bank’s five branch
locations in Maple Grove, Minnetonka, St. Paul, Bloomington or St.
Michael.
For more information, visit www.highland.bank
or contact David Esposito, Director of Retail Banking at 952-858-4541 or
by email: david.esposito@highland.bank.
About Highland Bank
Highland Bank has been a fixture in the
Twin Cities for 75 years and has grown to over $500 million in assets
operating out of five offices. Highland Bank is dedicated to building
strong profitable relationships by focusing on and helping to identify
the needs of each individual customer. We believe every customer
interaction contributes to the building of a stronger foundation.
