Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Highland Bank : Launches Loan Relief Program to Help Furloughed Federal Workers Navigate Uncertainty During Government Shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 03:29pm EST

Eligible furloughed employees can now apply for a short-term, low-interest loan up to $7,500

Highland Bank, a privately held Twin Cities community bank, today announced its new Federal Employee Loan Relief Program for furloughed government workers. Highland Bank is offering new and existing customers a short-term, low-interest loan for up to three months of an eligible federal employee’s net monthly salary — up to a maximum loan amount of $7,500. Loan recipients will have up to twelve months to repay the loan.

“Highland Bank has been committed to the prosperity of the communities and customers we serve for 75 years,” said Troy Rosenbrook, president of Highland Bank. “As federal furloughed employees face the financial realities of not receiving paychecks during the ongoing 2018 – 2019 government shutdown, we want to be a resource and provide these dedicated people with some peace of mind during this unexpected hardship.”

Minnesota has approximately 17,000 federal workers impacted by the government shutdown that began in December 2018. Unplanned, out-of-pocket expenses can lead a family down a destabilizing and difficult path, forcing them to seek high-interest rate loans, default on their debts or even declare personal bankruptcy. As the government shutdown enters its fifth week and these workers have missed their first paychecks, Highland Bank’s new loan program comes at an essential time to offer relief.

Through Highland Bank’s Federal Employee Loan Relief Program, eligible recipients will receive a one-time advance at an interest rate of 5.00% Annual Percentage Rate for financial relief to furloughed employees.

To qualify for this short-term loan, a federal furloughed employee will need to provide the Notice of Furlough they received along with proof of income via a bank statement including direct deposit or year-end pay stub. A state- or government-issued ID is also required. Employees of federal contractors are not eligible for Highland Bank’s Federal Employee Loan Relief Program.

Highland Bank is waiving its customary $25 loan application fee for federal furloughed workers. The Federal Employee Loan Relief Program is not available online. To apply, visit one of Highland Bank’s five branch locations in Maple Grove, Minnetonka, St. Paul, Bloomington or St. Michael.

For more information, visit www.highland.bank or contact David Esposito, Director of Retail Banking at 952-858-4541 or by email: david.esposito@highland.bank.

About Highland Bank
Highland Bank has been a fixture in the Twin Cities for 75 years and has grown to over $500 million in assets operating out of five offices. Highland Bank is dedicated to building strong profitable relationships by focusing on and helping to identify the needs of each individual customer. We believe every customer interaction contributes to the building of a stronger foundation.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:02pQuoteMedia to Present at NobleCon
GL
04:02pFIRST BANCORP : Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results
PR
04:02pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : CP reports record fourth-quarter; sustainable, profitable growth continues into 2019
AQ
04:02pIRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS : Initiates Phase 1 Trial of IW-6463, the First CNS-penetrant sGC Stimulator to Enter Clinical Trials
BU
04:02pNuCana plc Announces Proposed Public Offering of ADSs
GL
04:02pU.S. Oil Prices Decline on Global Slowdown Fears
DJ
04:01pLarson Electronics Releases Power Distribution Substation, 45 kVA, 480V to 208Y/120V AC
GL
04:01pINVESCO : announces cash distributions for Canadian-listed ETFs
AQ
04:01pKuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APHA, CURO, LOMA and XRAY
GL
04:01pCOVENANT TRANSPORTATION : Announces Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4NEOPOST : NEOPOST : ACQUIRES PARCEL PENDING, MAKING A SIGNIFICANT ENTRY INTO THE U.S. PARCEL LOCKER MARKET
5ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.