Highlands Union Bank to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 14th

ABINGDON, Va., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlands Union Bank (OTCQX:HLND), based in Abingdon, VA ,today announced that Tim Schools, CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 14th.

DATE: Thursday, March 14th

TIME: 9:00 am ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/314Pre-OTCBanksVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Highlands Union Bank

Highlands provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and other individuals. Focused on providing value to each and every customer, Highlands delivers banking services through highly skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 14 branches located in Western North Carolina, Eastern Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Highalnds Union Bank

Sarah Beth Mathesius

Director of Marketing

HL276.628.9181

smathesius@hubank.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com