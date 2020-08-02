Highlight China IoT International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION AND ACQUISITION OF NOTES ISSUED BY REDCO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HANG PIN LIVING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

杭 品 生 活 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1682)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

SUBSCRIPTION AND ACQUISITION OF NOTES ISSUED BY REDCO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED

The Board is pleased to announce that on 31 July 2020, the Company, through Credit Suisse, subscribed for the Subscription Notes issued by the Issuer and has been successfully allocated the Subscription Notes in the principal amount of US$1 million (equivalent to approximately HK$7.80 million) at an aggregated consideration of US$967,840 (equivalent to approximately HK$7.55 million).

As the Subscription and the Previous Acquisition (details of which are set out in this announcement) were entered into within a 12-month period prior to and inclusive of the date of the Subscription, the Subscription and the Previous Acquisition were required to be aggregated pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios as defined under the Listing Rules in respect of the the Subscription in aggregate with the Previous Acquisition exceed 5% but all applicable percentage ratios are lower than 25%, the Subscription and the Previous Acquisition, in aggregate, constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to notification and announcement requirements pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.