Highlight Therapeutics announces first patient dosed in Phase IIa study in liver metastasis
06/26/2020 | 03:01am EDT
MADRID, Spain, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlight Therapeutics ("Highlight"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing RNA-based therapies against cancer, announces the dosing of the first patient in a Phase IIa clinical evaluation of the combination of BO-112, Highlight's lead program, and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with select advanced stage solid tumors with liver metastases.
