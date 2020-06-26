Log in
Highlight Therapeutics announces first patient dosed in Phase IIa study in liver metastasis

06/26/2020 | 03:01am EDT

MADRID, Spain, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlight Therapeutics ("Highlight"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing RNA-based therapies against cancer, announces the dosing of the first patient in a Phase IIa clinical evaluation of the combination of BO-112, Highlight's lead program, and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with select advanced stage solid tumors with liver metastases.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1451R_1-2020-6-25.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
