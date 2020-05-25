Highlights - COVID-19 and the role of EIB in the EU response: public hearing - Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs

On 26 May from 10.00 to 12.00, the Committees on Budgets and on Economic and Monetary Affairs are organising jointly a public hearing on 'The role of the European Investment Bank in the EU response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the post-crisis recovery'.

The purpose of the hearing is to gather information from stakeholders on current and possible future EIB instruments to counter tightening of the credit supply in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as to support investment during the recovery phase. Four experts have been invited via a teleconference.

