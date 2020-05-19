Highlights - ECDC on COVID-19, UK Negotiations, Just Transition and Water Reuse - ENVI 4 May - Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety

ENVI Members debated the opinion to the resolution by AFET and INTA on the recommendations on the negotiations for a new partnership with the UK. The draft text stresses that UK cannot expect to reach a broad and ambitious free-trade agreement with the EU without committing to respect EU norms in areas such as the fight against climate change, the protection of biodiversity and the environment, as well as promoting sustainable development and ensuring cooperation on major health issues, including epidemics and pandemics. The opinion was adopted by 64 votes in favour, 15 against and no abstentions.

Members also voted in favour of a recommendation for second reading agreement on the minimum requirements for water reuse by 70 votes in favour, 6 against, and 3 abstentions. ENVI Members also debated the draft opinion on establishment of a 'Just Transition Fund', aimed at supporting EU regions most affected by the transition to a low carbon economy.