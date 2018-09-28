Highlights - Free flow of non-personal data and Single Market information tool: plenary vote - Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

The public procurement strategy package: plenary vote

28-09-2018 - 11:10

Parliament will debate and vote on 4th October at their Plenary sitting the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee report on the public procurement package. The report notes the Parliament's disappointment with the pace at which many Member States have transposed the 2014 public procurement Directives and the many delays, and calls, amongst others, for better implementation including of e-procurement, for emphasis on training, and for more use of quality criteria.