Highlights - Monetary Dialogue and Public Hearing on systemic risk with President Lagarde - Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs

06/03/2020 | 03:46am EDT

On 8 June, ECON Committee Members will have an exchange of views with President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, to discuss the latest monetary policy decisions of the ECB Governing Council. This meeting is the second monetary dialogue to take place in 2020, and will focus on the economic and financial perspectives at global level and for the euro area, and on the ECB response to the coronavirus crisis aimed at supporting firms and families in the EU in these difficult times.

The Members will have the opportunity to ask questions also on the international role of the euro and on ECB standard and non-standard tools aimed at restoring confidence and ensuring the proper transmission of Governing Council monetary policy decisions. Following the Monetary Dialogue, Christine Lagarde will exchange views in her capacity as Chair of the European Systemic Risk Board, to discuss recent measures taken by that body in the context of the coronavirus crisis.

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 07:45:07 UTC
