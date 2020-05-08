Highlights - Open trade must ensure EU supply of essential medical tools - Committee on International Trade

On 21 April, INTA Committee discussed the effects of the coronavirus crisis on future trade and an overhaul of EU trade priorities with Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan. Trade has to remain open, based on cooperation and rules, while national protectionism has to be limited, emphasised MEPs in a remote meeting, discussing the renewal of the requirement for export authorisations on personal protective equipment and the effects of COVID-19 on the EU's trade. MEPs welcomed the exemptions of the Western Balkans from the export authorisation regime for personal protective equipment, which the committee had requested from the Commissioner.