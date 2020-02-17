Highlights - Producer Organisations - Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development

Welcome words

Welcome to the AGRI Committee!

The Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRI) is an important player in the shaping of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), as well as policies in the fields of animal health and welfare, plant health, agricultural products quality, forestry and agroforestry of the Union. The majority of this work is done through preparation of the reports for legislative proposals, falling under the co-decision procedure between Parliament and the Council, for adoption in plenary.

