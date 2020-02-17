Log in
News : Companies
Highlights - Producer Organisations - Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development

02/17/2020 | 09:00am EST

Welcome words

Welcome to the AGRI Committee!

The Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRI) is an important player in the shaping of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), as well as policies in the fields of animal health and welfare, plant health, agricultural products quality, forestry and agroforestry of the Union. The majority of this work is done through preparation of the reports for legislative proposals, falling under the co-decision procedure between Parliament and the Council, for adoption in plenary.

More details

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 13:46:06 UTC
