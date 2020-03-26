Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Highlights of Canada's stimulus measures to fight coronavirus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 01:46pm EDT
Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks in the House of Commons as legislators convene at the House of Commons in Ottawa

Key financial and economic measures announced by Canada to support the economy.

- Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp on Thursday bolstered the insured mortgage purchase program to C$150 billion ($107 billion) from previously announced C$50 billion.

- The Canadian parliament on Wednesday approved C$52 billion financial package.

- Delays student loan repayment to six months.

- Provides a taxable C$2,000 a month benefit for up to fourth months to workers affected by the outbreak. The benefit is also available to Canadian workers affected by the current situation whether or not they are eligible for Employment Insurance.

- Provides additional help to low and modest income individuals and families with a special top-up payment under the Goods and Services Tax credit, estimated to cost about C$5.5 billion.

- Provides eligible small employers a temporary wage subsidy for a period of three months.

- Provides additional assistance to families with children by temporarily boosting Canada Child Benefit payments, delivering almost C$2 billion in extra support.

- The Bank of Canada has slashed its key interest rate by 100 basis points in March to 0.75% - its lowest level since Sept 2017. The government has offered C$10 billion in credit support to businesses.

- The Bank of Canada on March 20 announced a coordinated action with some other central banks to further enhance liquidity via the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap line arrangements.

- Extends the tax filing deadline for individuals to June 1, and allow all taxpayers to defer, until after Aug 31, 2020, the payment of any income tax amounts that become owing on or after Mar 18 and before Sept 2020.

- Allows all businesses to defer, until after Aug 31, 2020, the payment of any income tax amounts that become owing on or after Mar. 18 and before Sept 2020.

- Further expands Export Development Canada's ability to provide support to domestic businesses.

- Provides flexibility on the Canada account limit, to allow the government to provide additional support to Canadian businesses, when deemed to be in the national interest, to deal with exceptional circumstances.

- Augment credit available to farmers and the agri-food sector through Farm Credit Canada.

- Provides one-time funding of C$500 million to provinces through the Canada Health Transfer for their critical health care system needs.

- Increases the credit available to small, medium, and large Canadian businesses.

(Compiled by Denny Thomas and Nichola Saminather; Editing by Alistair Bell, Cynthia Osterman and Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00pRescue plan covers 80% of UK employment and business turnover - Sunak
RE
01:59pTen of millions face losing jobs in escalating coronavirus crisis
RE
01:56pDAIMLER IN TALKS FOR 10 BILLION EURO CREDIT LINE : Bloomberg
RE
01:55pWHO chief urges G20 to boost production of protective gear against virus
RE
01:53pIEA says global oil demand could drop 20% as three billion people in lockdown
RE
01:46pHighlights of Canada's stimulus measures to fight coronavirus outbreak
RE
01:38pWall St. rallies for third day as job losses stir talk of more stimulus
RE
01:37pPelosi expects bipartisan House vote for $2 trillion coronavirus bill Friday
RE
01:37pWhat's in the $2.2 trillion Senate coronavirus rescue package
RE
01:35pOil falls more than $1 as crimped demand outweighs stimulus hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
5UMICORE : UMICORE :'s response to COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group