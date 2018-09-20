Highly Anticipated BitSight EXCHANGE 2018 Unveils Distinguished Speaker Line-Up

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BitSight, the Standard in Security Ratings, today announced the agenda for EXCHANGE 2018, the premier event for security and risk professionals, taking place Oct. 9-10, 2018 at the InterContinental New York Times Square.

EXCHANGE 2018 is an exclusive gathering, where top business leaders will network, collaborate and share best practices to measure and minimize cyber risk across their entire ecosystem. The nearly sold-out event will focus on "The Intersection of Business and Cyber Risk," where attendees will hear from leading Board Members, CROs, CISOs and CIOs on insights, challenges and proven strategies for managing risk.



Powerful and informative keynotes include former Chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, Mike Rogers and Carey Lohrenz, the first female F-14 Tomcat Fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy. Drawing from his 10+ years of overseeing 16 U.S. intelligence agencies, Rogers' talk will center around tying global risk to business risk; while Lorenz will share hard-earned wisdom from the front lines of U.S. Military missions on what it takes to triumph in high-risk, high-pressure environments. Additional conference speakers hail from top global brands including Barclays, Verizon, E*TRADE, RSA, KKR, Harvard Business School, Ernst & Young LLP, Moody's and Endgame, among many others.

"BitSight EXCHANGE 2018 will bring together the leaders, innovators and disruptors that are tackling business and cyber risk head on to pave the way for a more secure business environment," said Tom Turner, CEO, BitSight. "By harnessing the power of the collective intelligence in the room, EXCHANGE will give attendees the proven strategies needed for immediate impact amidst today's evolving risk landscape."

EXCHANGE 2018 will address some of the most important and timely challenges risk and security leaders are facing today, including:

Quantifying cyber risk

Mitigating global cyber risk

Managing third and fourth party risk

Benchmarking security performance

Insuring cyber risk

Reporting to the Board

EXCHANGE 2018 will kick off with a Welcome Dinner Cruise on Tuesday, Oct. 9, where attendees will enjoy an evening with peers and industry experts surrounded by the beauty of New York City.

To learn more about BitSight EXCHANGE 2018, please visit: https://bitsightexchange.com/.

About BitSight

Founded in 2011, BitSight transforms how organizations forecast and manage cybersecurity risk. The BitSight Security Ratings Platform applies sophisticated algorithms, producing daily security ratings that range from 250 to 900, to help manage third party risk, underwrite cyber insurance policies, benchmark performance, conduct M&A due diligence and assess aggregate risk. BitSight Forecasting enables organizations to improve security performance by identifying areas of focus, determining optimal resource allocation and providing milestones to monitor progress. With over 1,200 global customers and the largest ecosystem of users and information, BitSight is the most widely used Security Ratings Service. For more information, please visit www.bitsighttech.com, read our blog or follow @BitSight on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highly-anticipated-bitsight-exchange-2018-unveils-distinguished-speaker-line-up-300716148.html

SOURCE BitSight