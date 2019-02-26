Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Highly Successful with Gamers, Samsung Display Curved Monitor Panels Now Expanding into B2B Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 06:30pm EST

- Sold 7 million curved monitor panels in 2018; aiming to boost sales to 10 million this year

- Rapid growth in the curved monitor market propelled by new emerging trends in the gaming market and with ultra-wide-screens

Samsung Display said today that it expects to boost sales of its curved monitor displays to 10 million, a 30 percent increase from 2018 (year over year), by expanding its focus into the B2B (business to business) and North American markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006146/en/

Samsung Display Expanding Wildly Successful Curved Monitor Panels to New Markets (Photo: Business Wi ...

Samsung Display Expanding Wildly Successful Curved Monitor Panels to New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)

During the past year, the world-class display company has been supplying China, Japan, Taiwan and the U.S. with 10 types of curved monitor panels ranging from 23.6 to 49 inches diagonally. This follows its bold introduction of the world’s first display exclusively for curved monitors in 2014.

Curved monitors are gaining huge popularity in the medium-and-large high-end monitor segment (greater than 23-inch screens) with highly desired specifications, which include more pronounced curvature that establishes a greater sense of immersion than with modestly curved panels, as well as a near-perfect viewing angle and a wide aspect ratio. Samsung Display sold seven million curved monitor panels in 2018.

Optimized for gaming

Recently, the monitor market has been revving up with increasing demand for experiencing gaming on wide, curved monitors to enhance a distinct sense of greater interaction with the images on screen. This seemingly unquenchable desire for more direct game involvement has boosted sales of curved monitors and the accompanying curved displays tremendously.

Curved monitors are being designed to thoroughly address the needs of gamers with specifications such as a wide screen, a high scan rate and ultra-high-definition resolution.

The distance from the center of the monitor to its edges is actually closer with a curvy design, which helps most gamers to concentrate. In addition, a highly stable, flicker-free screen appearance is enabled by a refresh rate of between 144Hz and 165Hz. Furthermore, the ultra-wide sizes are especially popular because they enable a more all-encompassing degree of immersion for the user. Large curved monitors also simplify multitasking.

Plans for future growth

Samsung Display said that it plans to expand its market share of curved monitor displays by 30 percent this year, primarily through establishing a greater presence in the worldwide B2B market and in North America.

In pursuit of even greater market share, the company said that it has entered into a cooperative agreement with Amazon, the world’s largest online company, to carry out a variety of promotions for curved monitors. The Samsung Display lineup will be expanded to provide more monitor panels with a tighter (1500R) curvature and the highly desired aspect ratio of 21:9.

“We have carefully built the market for curved displays into a new growth engine over the past five years, even as the overall consumer monitor market has slowed somewhat,” said Cheol Hur, Vice President of the Large Display Marketing Team at Samsung Display Company. “Now, we will focus not only on growing market share in North America, but also in the global B2B marketplace by enabling curved monitors to increase the focus and productivity of businesses around the world,” he added.

About Samsung Display Co., Ltd.

Samsung Display Co., Ltd. is a global leader in display panel market, with OLED and LCD technologies and products. Employing approximately 70,000 people at nine production facilities and 16 sales offices worldwide, Samsung Display specializes in high-quality displays for consumer, mobile, IT and industrial usage, including those featuring OLED (organic light emitting diode) and LCD technologies. As a total solution provider, Samsung Display strives to advance the future with next-generation technologies featuring ultra-thin, energy-efficient, flexible, and transparent displays. For more information, please visit www.samsungdisplay.com.

All Rights Reserved


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:08pVITREOUS GLASS INC. : Re-Files Audited Financial Statements for the Years Ended September 30, 2018 and 2017
AQ
07:08pAES TIETE : Material Fact - Investment Projections
PU
07:08pNORTHERN TRUST : Pillar 3 Regulatory Disclosures
PU
07:08pNORTHERN TRUST : Market Risk Disclosures
PU
07:04pPLAZA RETAIL REIT : Announces its Year End Results
AQ
07:04pSankhya and GA-ASI Collaborate on Simulation and Training for India
BU
07:03pNORTHERN TRUST : Annual report to shareholders 2018
PU
07:03pAZURRX BIOPHARMA : General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership
PU
07:03pSORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : SVB/LEERINK Global Healthcare Conference
PU
07:03pNORTHERN TRUST : 2018 Form 10-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T : U.S. Justice Dept will not appeal AT&T, Time Warner merger after court loss
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : Dutch take stake in Air France-KLM to counter French influence
3PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras studying voluntary layof..
4Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
5BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC : BAUSCH HEALTH : to Acquire Certain Assets of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.