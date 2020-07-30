Log in
Highmark Interactive Announces Partnership with PointClickCare, Integrating Game-Based Testing for Seniors' Brain Health

07/30/2020 | 09:23am EDT

TORONTO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highmark Interactive, creators of the world’s first mobile, gamified, FDA cleared neurological assessment tool, is proud to announce its partnership with PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based software vendor for the senior care market. Through this partnership and using PointClickCare’s Marketplace APIs, Highmark Interactive has completed the integration of EQ Vitality with the PointClickCare platform and EQ Vitality is now listed on the PointClickCare Marketplace.

EQ Vitality, a module designed specifically for the senior population, is an engaging mobile technology that utilizes clinically based games to assist in the ongoing assessment of cognitive ability, mental health and balance function in seniors. Residents and patients at senior care facilities can proactively generate vital brain performance data in an easy and enjoyable way, leveraging the integration with PointClickCare’s EHR platform for ongoing data monitoring.

“EQ Vitality helps both seniors and their families understand the aging process in a way not done before,” said Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of Highmark Interactive. “The platform provides them both with the comfort of knowing where their brain performance is currently, along with continuing to track it. This enables families to be proactive in understanding any upcoming additional support their elder family members may require; all through quick, fun, medically-backed testing.”

“Having this type of enhanced connection to our parents is especially important now, as we collectively struggle with a virus that makes our seniors especially vulnerable,” said Dr. Sharma. “We are excited to be partnering with a renowned market leader like PointClickCare, as their vast senior care network will enable EQ Vitality to make a meaningful difference in the brain health of seniors.”

EQ Vitality’s neurologic assessments are completed in just minutes, requiring nothing more than a mobile phone or tablet. By using medical-grade tests that have been gamified, seniors can enjoy the easy-to-use interface without experiencing the stressful, tedious nature of traditional medical testing. Caregivers and loved ones can then proactively monitor the ongoing data, which is integrated into PointClickCare’s API in real-time.

“Helping our clients manage and improve patient and resident care is our core focus,” said Chris Beekman, Marketplace director, PointClickCare. “With the help of our Marketplace Partners, like Highmark Interactive, we are continuing to expand our suite of integrated offerings to support that mission.”

Additional information regarding the integration can be found on the PointClickCare Marketplace – an online platform that enables customers to easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners. Partners listed on the PointClickCare Marketplace offer integrated apps and/or services that are designed to be quickly deployed and work seamlessly with providers’ existing workflows.

Highmark Interactive

Founded in March 2017, Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of neurological testing and management. The company vision was to become leaders in digital diagnostics and therapeutics by fusing the engagement of mobile gaming with machine learning. Its core product line, EQ Brain Performance, was launched in January 2019 and is utilized on security-compliant cloud-based technology. It is cleared for use in the US (FDA), EU (CE Marking), Canada, Oceania and more, and is now being used in 29 countries. To learn more, visit www.highmark.tech.

For More Information:

Tyler Currie
Highmark Interactive
sales@highmark.tech
+1 647-559-2838

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
