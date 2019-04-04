Log in
Highview Capital Acquires Frontier Fire Protection

04/04/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

Highview Capital, LLC (“Highview”), a Los Angeles-based middle-market private equity firm, today announced its acquisition of Frontier Fire Protection, LLC (“Frontier Fire” or “the Company”), a leading provider of fire and life safety solutions in the U.S. Mountain West and Southwest regions. Frontier Fire’s management team, including Chief Executive Officer Greg Londo, will continue to lead Frontier Fire and remain shareholders of the Company.

Founded in 1960, Frontier Fire provides full-service fire sprinkler and fire alarm solutions, including installation, retrofitting, inspection and detection. The Company serves an established network of general contractor customers across four states and a diverse range of end-markets, including multi-family residential, healthcare, mixed use, industrial, education, government, office, senior housing and retail. Under Greg Londo’s leadership, Frontier Fire has driven rapid organic growth and significantly scaled its platform through strategic acquisitions, including its recent purchases of ABC Fire Protection and Cottle Fire Protection.

In its next chapter, in partnership with Highview Capital, Frontier Fire is well positioned to pursue organic growth opportunities, including increasing its presence throughout its core geographies and expanding its inspection and alarm offerings. Additionally, Frontier Fire and Highview will continue to assess strategic acquisitions to fuel the Company’s progress in entering into new geographies and developing new service and product capabilities.

Greg Londo, Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Fire, said, “We are excited to partner with Highview Capital. Frontier Fire is proud to provide quality, forward-thinking safety solutions, and in just a few years, we’ve successfully grown our footprint to reach new customers and become a true one-stop shop for fire and life safety solutions, from design and engineering to fabrication and installation, repair and service, and inspection. I am confident that with Highview’s support, we’ll quickly accelerate into our next phase of growth.”

Ryan McCarthy, Founder and Senior Portfolio Manager of Highview Capital, LLC, said, “We are impressed by the business transformation and strong trajectory that Greg and the Frontier Fire team have led in recent years, and the outstanding reputation for service and quality that they have with their customers and partners. Frontier Fire has extraordinary potential for strategic acquisitions and expansions into new geographies. Greg is an outstanding leader with a deep understanding of his customers. We are thrilled to join forces with Greg and his team to continue building the business and tackle a large, fragmented and rapidly growing market.”

About Frontier Fire

Frontier Fire first opened in 1960 and quickly became the leader in fire protection services. Frontier Fire offers inspection, repair, maintenance and installation services for fire alarm, fire sprinkler and backflow devices. Frontier Fire is one of the few companies in the Mountain West and Southwest regions qualified to build comprehensive safety systems.

Frontier Fire is looking to continuously expand throughout the nation. Frontier Fire recently expanded throughout Colorado and Utah and is looking forward to future growth opportunities.

Lincoln International acted as financial advisor to Frontier Fire.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Founded in 2016, Highview is a $500 million evergreen private equity fund based in Los Angeles. Highview invests in and provides strategic and operational resources to middle-market businesses at an inflection point. The fund is backed by patient capital from a single LP, allowing it to take a long-term perspective. Highview employs a highly flexible investment mandate and invests in family/founder-owned businesses, corporate carve-outs, value-oriented buyouts and special situations. Since its founding in 2016, Highview has completed 5 transactions, totaling in excess of $400 million in value. For additional information, please visit www.highviewcp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
