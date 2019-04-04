Highview Capital Acquires Frontier Fire Protection

Highview Capital, LLC (“Highview”), a Los Angeles-based middle-market
private equity firm, today announced its acquisition of Frontier Fire
Protection, LLC (“Frontier Fire” or “the Company”), a leading provider
of fire and life safety solutions in the U.S. Mountain West and
Southwest regions. Frontier Fire’s management team, including Chief
Executive Officer Greg Londo, will continue to lead Frontier Fire and
remain shareholders of the Company.
Founded in 1960, Frontier Fire provides full-service fire sprinkler and
fire alarm solutions, including installation, retrofitting, inspection
and detection. The Company serves an established network of general
contractor customers across four states and a diverse range of
end-markets, including multi-family residential, healthcare, mixed use,
industrial, education, government, office, senior housing and retail.
Under Greg Londo’s leadership, Frontier Fire has driven rapid organic
growth and significantly scaled its platform through strategic
acquisitions, including its recent purchases of ABC Fire Protection and
Cottle Fire Protection.
In its next chapter, in partnership with Highview Capital, Frontier Fire
is well positioned to pursue organic growth opportunities, including
increasing its presence throughout its core geographies and expanding
its inspection and alarm offerings. Additionally, Frontier Fire and
Highview will continue to assess strategic acquisitions to fuel the
Company’s progress in entering into new geographies and developing new
service and product capabilities.
Greg Londo, Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Fire, said, “We are
excited to partner with Highview Capital. Frontier Fire is proud to
provide quality, forward-thinking safety solutions, and in just a few
years, we’ve successfully grown our footprint to reach new customers and
become a true one-stop shop for fire and life safety solutions, from
design and engineering to fabrication and installation, repair and
service, and inspection. I am confident that with Highview’s support,
we’ll quickly accelerate into our next phase of growth.”
Ryan McCarthy, Founder and Senior Portfolio Manager of Highview Capital,
LLC, said, “We are impressed by the business transformation and strong
trajectory that Greg and the Frontier Fire team have led in recent
years, and the outstanding reputation for service and quality that they
have with their customers and partners. Frontier Fire has extraordinary
potential for strategic acquisitions and expansions into new
geographies. Greg is an outstanding leader with a deep understanding of
his customers. We are thrilled to join forces with Greg and his team to
continue building the business and tackle a large, fragmented and
rapidly growing market.”
About Frontier Fire
Frontier Fire first opened in 1960 and quickly became the leader in fire
protection services. Frontier Fire offers inspection, repair,
maintenance and installation services for fire alarm, fire sprinkler and
backflow devices. Frontier Fire is one of the few companies in the
Mountain West and Southwest regions qualified to build comprehensive
safety systems.
Frontier Fire is looking to continuously expand throughout the nation.
Frontier Fire recently expanded throughout Colorado and Utah and is
looking forward to future growth opportunities.
Lincoln International acted as financial advisor to Frontier Fire.
About Highview Capital, LLC
Founded in 2016, Highview is a $500 million evergreen private equity
fund based in Los Angeles. Highview invests in and provides strategic
and operational resources to middle-market businesses at an inflection
point. The fund is backed by patient capital from a single LP, allowing
it to take a long-term perspective. Highview employs a highly flexible
investment mandate and invests in family/founder-owned businesses,
corporate carve-outs, value-oriented buyouts and special situations.
Since its founding in 2016, Highview has completed 5 transactions,
totaling in excess of $400 million in value. For additional information,
please visit www.highviewcp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005766/en/