Highview Capital Announces Promotions and New Hire to its Investment Team

08/20/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Highview Capital, LLC (“Highview”), a Los Angeles-based middle-market private equity firm, today announced the promotions of P.J. Gilbert to Principal and Kapish Haldia to Senior Associate and the addition of Kelly Cash as an Associate.

Ryan McCarthy, Co-Founder of Highview, said, “We are pleased to recognize both P.J. and Kapish with these promotions, and we are thrilled to add Kelly to the team. P.J.’s leadership was instrumental in the execution of two of our first three platform deals, American Plastics and Frontier Fire. Kapish has distinguished himself as a key leader in our diligence and monitoring efforts on those deals. P.J. and Kapish are vital parts of Highview’s long-term vision and we’re excited to welcome Kelly to the Highview team.”

Mr. Gilbert is responsible for all aspects of the firm’s investment process, including the sourcing, diligence and execution of new investments. He serves on the Boards of Highview portfolio companies American Plastics and Frontier Fire Protection. Prior to joining Highview, Mr. Gilbert served as a Vice President at JLL Partners, a New York-based private equity fund. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gilbert worked at Lightyear Capital and in investment banking at Bank of America. He holds a B.S. in Economics and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Haldia is responsible for diligence of new investments, in addition to providing operational support to management teams across the firm’s portfolio. Mr. Haldia previously served as an Investment Banking Analyst at Citigroup’s Industrials Group. Mr. Haldia graduated from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University with a B.S. in Finance and Economics and minor in Public Policy & Management.

Ms. Cash will focus on conducting diligence of new investments and providing operational support to Highview’s portfolio companies. Prior to joining Highview, Ms. Cash worked at Goldman Sachs for four years, first in the Credit Risk Group and later in the Global Industrials Group within the Investment Banking Division. Ms. Cash holds a B.S. in Accounting and a Master’s in Accounting from Auburn University.

Full biographies for all Highview team members can be found at http://highviewcp.com/team/.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Founded in 2016, Highview is a $500 million evergreen private equity fund based in Los Angeles. Highview invests in and provides strategic and operational resources to middle-market businesses at an inflection point. The fund is backed by patient capital from a single source, allowing it to take a long-term perspective. Highview employs a highly flexible investment mandate and invests in family/founder-owned businesses, corporate carve-outs, value-oriented buyouts and special situations. Since its founding in 2016, Highview has completed 5 transactions, totaling in excess of $400 million in value. For additional information, please visit www.highviewcp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
